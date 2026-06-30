Welcome To The Jungle Day 5 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer remains steady on Tuesday; eyes Rs. 9 crore

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has managed to stay steady on Tuesday after recording a strong opening weekend at the box office. The comic caper, directed by Ahmed Khan, had witnessed a healthy response over the weekend, and the weekday trend is now being closely watched by the trade.

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle is expected to collect in the range of Rs. 8.50 crore to Rs. 9.50 crore on Day 5, that is Tuesday. The film has seen the expected weekday drop after the weekend rush, but the Tuesday collections indicate that it continues to find traction among its target audience.

The film’s performance on Tuesday is crucial as it gives a clearer picture of its weekday stability. While the weekend was driven by families, walk-ins and the franchise value, the weekday numbers are now dependent on sustained audience interest across multiplexes as well as mass centres.

With collections estimated around the Rs. 9 crore mark on Tuesday, Welcome To The Jungle has remained in circulation and will now aim to hold steady through Wednesday and Thursday. The first week total will give a better indication of the film’s long-term theatrical prospects.

The eyes are now on how the film performs over the next two days. If Welcome To The Jungle manages to avoid a major fall and maintains momentum in the Rs. 8 crore to Rs. 9 crore range, it will enter its second weekend with a respectable total and a chance to build further.