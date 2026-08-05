The numbers don’t lie! Akshay Kumar is BACK: Average box-office collection jumps to Rs. 150 crore; 2026 could be his biggest year post-2019

Comebacks in the film industry are often declared on the strength of one successful Friday. In Akshay Kumar’s case, however, the revival is no longer dependent on a single film, franchise or favourable weekend. It is visible across releases, across years and, most importantly, in the dramatic rise in his average box-office collection per movie.

After enduring arguably the most challenging phase of his career between 2022 and 2024, Akshay Kumar has engineered a remarkable turnaround. The superstar has not merely returned to delivering successful films; he has substantially raised the minimum level at which his films are now performing.

And the number crunching by Bollywood Hungama tells a fascinating story.

Between 2022 and 2024, Akshay Kumar appeared in ten theatrical releases, which collectively earned approximately Rs. 484.84 crores at the India box office. This translated into an average of Rs. 48.48 crores per film.

In 2025, Akshay’s four releases Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 collected a combined Rs. 499.03 crores. In other words, four Akshay Kumar films released in 2025 earned more than his ten films released between 2022 and 2024 combined. That single comparison captures the scale of his resurgence.

From Rs. 40.55 crores to Rs. 124.76 crores in just one year

The turnaround becomes even more striking when measured on a per-film basis.

In 2024, Akshay’s three releases amassed Rs. 121.66 crores, averaging Rs. 40.55 crores per film. A year later in 2025, his average jumped to Rs. 124.76 crores, more than three times the 2024 figure.

This was not achieved through one disproportionately huge blockbuster carrying the remaining films. Akshay’s 2025 slate displayed an encouraging consistency: Sky Force: Rs. 131.44 crores, Kesari Chapter 2: Rs. 93.28 crores, Housefull 5: Rs. 160.72 crores and Jolly LLB 3: Rs. 113.59 crores

Three of the four films crossed Rs. 100 crores, while the fourth came within touching distance of the landmark. More significantly, not one Akshay Kumar release in 2025 finished below Rs. 90 crores.

This represents a complete reversal from the preceding three-year period. Of Akshay’s ten releases between 2022 and 2024, only OMG 2 crossed Rs. 100 crores, while seven films ended below Rs. 60 crores. The most important feature of Akshay Kumar’s comeback, therefore, is not simply that the ceiling has risen. His box-office floor has risen dramatically as well.

Period Films Total collections Average per film 2022–2024 combined 10 Rs. 484.84 cr. Rs. 48.48 cr. 2025 4 Rs. 499.03 cr. Rs. 124.76 cr. 2026 so far 2 Rs. 299.01 cr. Rs. 149.51 cr. 2026 projected 4 Rs. 599.01 cr. Rs. 149.75 cr.



2026: Akshay Kumar raises the average once again

If 2025 marked the comeback, 2026 is beginning to establish that the recovery was no temporary spike.

Akshay Kumar’s first two releases of 2026, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, have collected Rs. 168.26 crores and Rs. 130.75 crores, respectively. Their combined collection currently stands at approximately Rs. 299.01 crores.

That gives Akshay an extraordinary average of Rs. 149.51 crores per film in 2026, nearly 20% higher than his already impressive 2025 average of Rs. 124.76 crores.

Consider the larger picture: Akshay’s two releases in 2026 have already earned almost two-and-a-half times the combined collections of his three releases in the whole of 2024.

Moreover, each of his four most recent releases Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Across his last six films, five have entered the Rs. 100 crore club, with the only exception, Kesari Chapter 2, finishing at a respectable Rs. 93.28 crores. This is no longer an isolated recovery. It is a sustained box-office run.

The same prolific output that magnified the downturn now proves the comeback

Akshay Kumar’s prolific working style has frequently been cited during discussions surrounding his career. When several films underperformed in quick succession, the sheer frequency of his releases made the downturn appear even more severe. But the same volume now makes his resurgence mathematically difficult to dispute.

A star can occasionally benefit from one powerful franchise, a major holiday date or an exceptional director. Akshay’s recovery, however, has extended across six releases and two consecutive years. It is reflected not only in cumulative collections but also in the average generated by every film carrying his name.

The audience is not merely turning up for one particular Akshay Kumar character. It is once again responding to Akshay Kumar as a theatrical proposition. That distinction is crucial.

Can Akshay Kumar touch Rs. 600 crores in 2026?

Akshay still has two significant films lined up: Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and his untitled comedy directed by Anees Bazmee, featuring Vidya Balan. Both films have been announced for theatrical release during the remaining months of 2026. If the two films collectively add approximately Rs. 300 crores to Akshay’s existing 2026 tally, his cumulative collections for the year would reach an estimated Rs. 599.01 crores.

That would make 2026:

• Approximately 20% bigger than 2025 in cumulative collections;

• Approximately 24% bigger than the combined collections of 2022, 2023 and 2024;

• Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing year since 2019;

• His strongest year of the entire post-pandemic period;

• And, at an estimated Rs. 149.75 crores per film, his best annual average since 2019.

The projection is naturally dependent on how the two forthcoming films perform.

Akshay Kumar is not waiting for a comeback. The comeback has already happened and 2026 could turn it into one of the most compelling second acts witnessed in the career of a Hindi film superstar.