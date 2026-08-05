Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film becomes third Hollywood movie in India to nett Rs. 300 crore within 6 days of release

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to rewrite the record books at the Indian box office. The Marvel blockbuster has now crossed the coveted Rs. 300 crore mark within just 6 days of its release, emerging as only the third Hollywood film ever to achieve the feat in India.

With a current lifetime collection of Rs. 305.11 crore, the superhero spectacle has climbed to the third spot among the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the country. It now trails only Avatar: The Way of Water (Rs. 378.22 crore) and Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 373.22 crore), while comfortably moving ahead of Avengers: Infinity War (Rs. 227.43 crore) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Rs. 218.41 crore).

The milestone once again underlines Spider-Man's immense popularity with Indian audiences. In achieving the feat, Brand New Day has also become the biggest Spider-Man film ever in India, surpassing the lifetime collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home by a significant margin.

The film's blockbuster run has further strengthened Marvel's standing in the Indian market, with audiences continuing to turn up in large numbers well beyond its opening weekend. It also sits comfortably ahead of recent Hollywood successes such as Avatar: Fire and Ash (Rs. 206.55 crore), The Jungle Book (Rs. 188 crore), The Lion King (Rs. 158.71 crore), The Odyssey (Rs. 151.35 crore) and Mufasa: The Lion King (Rs. 132.60 crore).

By joining the exclusive Rs. 300 crore club alongside Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has cemented its place as one of the most successful Hollywood releases in Indian box office history.

Top 10 All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India

Avatar: The Way of Water - Rs. 378.22 cr

Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 373.22 cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Rs. 305.11 cr

Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 227.43 cr

Spider-Man - No Way Home - Rs. 218.41 cr

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Rs. 206.55 cr

The Jungle Book - Rs. 188 cr

The Lion King - Rs. 158.71 cr

The Odyssey - Rs. 151.35 cr

Mufasa: The Lion King - Rs. 132.60 cr