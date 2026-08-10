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Bollywood Hungama » News » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film surpasses Avatar: The Way of Water to become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, enters Rs. 400 crore club » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film surpasses Avatar: The Way of Water to become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, enters Rs. 400 crore club

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film surpasses Avatar: The Way of Water to become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, enters Rs. 400 crore club

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The web-slinger has rewritten history at the Indian box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, surpassing the lifetime business of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The superhero entertainer achieved the milestone during its second weekend, adding a strong Rs. 83.80 crores in its second weekend alone. The film collected Rs. 14.60 crores on Friday, followed by a major jump on Saturday with Rs. 34.20 crores. It continued its impressive run on Sunday, collecting Rs. 35 crores.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Film surpasses Avatar: The Way of Water to become highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, enters Rs. 400 crore club

With this, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken its overall India nett collection to Rs. 419.80 crores, officially moving past Avatar: The Way of Water and claiming the top spot among Hollywood releases in the country. The film had already enjoyed a phenomenal first week, collecting Rs. 336 crores in eight days after releasing on Thursday. Its second-weekend performance has now pushed the film into an entirely new league, with the total standing at Rs. 419.80 crores.

The achievement is particularly significant given the strength of Avatar: The Way of Water, which had remained the benchmark for Hollywood films at the Indian box office. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now dethroned the James Cameron directorial, underlining the unprecedented popularity of the Spider-Man franchise in India.

Interestingly, the film has achieved the feat without showing any signs of a major slowdown in its second week. The Rs. 34.20 crores Saturday and Rs. 35 crores Sunday collections indicate that the superhero spectacle continues to draw audiences in large numbers.

With its latest milestone, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has not only become the biggest Hollywood grosser in India but has also crossed another historic barrier, becoming the first Hollywood film to enter the Rs. 400 crore club in the country.

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