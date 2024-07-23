Little Thomas Movie

Synopsis

Little Thomas is scheduled to be released on 23 October, 2026.

Timeline

Little Thomas marks Anurag Kashyap’s return to children’s film genre after 17 years; Gulshan Devaiah-Rasika Duggal starrer heads to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for world premiere

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his globally acclaimed titles such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly…
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Gulshan Devaiah to tell the story of a Goan family in Little Thomas

Gulshan Devaiah is all set to star in the upcoming film titled Little Thomas. It’s directed by the…
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Rasika Dugal speaks on Little Thomas’ world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: “I was delighted to see the audience keenly engaging with the film”

It was an evening of celebrating the many shades of childhood on Monday as director Kaushal Oza's…
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Rasika Dugal starrer Little Thomas selected as closing film at New York Indian Film Festival

Rasika Dugal’s film Little Thomas has been selected as the closing feature at the New York Indian…
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Rasika Duggal, Gulshan Devaiah starrer Little Thomas bags 3 nominations at New York Indian Film Festival; team says, “Hoping for a win”

Little Thomas, the comedy-drama, starring Rasika Duggal and Gulshan Devaiah, has secured three…
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BREAKING: Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh to screen EXCLUSIVE footage of Nishaanchi, Kennedy, Little Thomas at Big Cine Expo 2025, Chennai

An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants,…
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Anurag Kashyap-backed Little Thomas gets release date: Gulshan Devaiah-Rasika Dugal starrer to hit theatres on October 23, 2026

Where do babies come from? For seven-year-old Thomas, the answer is simple: his parents just need…
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Little Thomas Teaser | Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, Hridansh, Kaushal Oza | Releasing Oct 23

“WHERE DO BABIES COME FROM?” Little Thomas is seven years old, full of questions, and growing up in…
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Rasika Duggal takes on the challenge of dual accents in Mirzapur and Little Thomas; says, “The switch in accents was the confusing bit but also an interesting challenge”

Rasika Duggal known for her intense portrayal of Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur speaking in a Goan…
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