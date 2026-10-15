Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story Movie Review: PRAHAAR is a must watch experience.

Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story Review {4.0/5} & Review Rating

Prahaar Movie Review Synopsis:

Some stories MUST be told – and Prahaar is one of those. A gripping, emotionally charged courtroom drama, the film shakes you to the core with its brilliant writing, powerhouse performances and razor-sharp courtroom sequences.

We have read the news reports, watched the news bulletins and followed the developments surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. But what makes Prahaar a compelling cinematic experience is its gripping portrayal of what unfolded inside the courtroom – how the prosecution pieced together the evidence and, above all, how Ujjwal Nikam fought to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Prahaar Movie Review: Script Analysis:

Director Avinash Arun deserves the highest praise for his command over the material, the performances and the drama. The tension, arguments and counter-arguments, along with the sensitive father-son relationship, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, making those 2 hours and 20 minutes thoroughly engaging. The taut screenwriting is one of the biggest strengths of Prahaar.

The recreation of Kasab's barbaric attack at CST, where innocent people were killed and wounded, is chilling and evokes a range of emotions – anger, grief, helplessness, heartbreak and profound sadness.

A few unforgettable moments in the narrative also deserve a special mention [without spoilers]:

• The sequence where Ujjwal Nikam dismantles Kasab's claim of being a juvenile.

• The powerful pre-interval block.

• The post-interval sequence in which a young girl testifies against Kasab, reliving the horrors of that fateful night.

• The finale.

Brilliant writing. Brilliant acting. Brilliant execution.

Prahaar Movie Review Performances:

Rajkummar Rao is exceptional as Ujjwal Nikam. Powerful, commanding and razor-sharp, he brings immense conviction and intensity to the role. Yet another remarkable performance from an actor who is, without doubt, among the finest talents in the business.

Lalit Prabhakar as Kasab is outstanding. Unsettling and controlled, he avoids unnecessary histrionics, delivering a portrayal that leaves a lasting impression.

Wamiqa Gabbi makes her presence count in a narrative dominated by intense legal proceedings. Jaideep Ahlawat is flawless, as always, lending weight and authority to the drama.

Sikandar Kher is fantastic. His courtroom sequences, as well as the scene with his family in a restaurant, are splendid. Ashish Vidyarthi is top notch, bringing immense credibility and authenticity to his part.

Ritwik Sahore makes a strong impression despite sharing screen space with several stalwarts, while Ajinkya Deo leaves a mark.

A special word of appreciation for child actor Dior Ranju Varghese, who delivers a stunning performance in a crucial courtroom sequence soon after the interval.

Prahaar Movie Review Music and Other Technical Aspects:

There's no scope for songs here, and one doesn't miss them either. The background score is what matters, and it is a major plus, enhancing the tension and emotional impact at crucial junctures.

Prahaar Movie Review: Final Verdict:

A must-watch experience!