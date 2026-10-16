Streetfighter – The Movie (English) Movie Review: STREET FIGHTER packs action and spectacle but falters.

Streetfighter – The Movie (English) Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Vidyut Jammwal

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Street Fighter Movie Review Synopsis:

STREET FIGHTER is the story of two friends caught in a dangerous tournament. The year is 1987. Japanese-born Ryu (Andrew Koji) is an orphan who trains under Master Gouken (Don Lee). Joining him is Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who has been sent by his parents from the USA to learn discipline. Both develop a strong bond while training under Gouken. The first World Warrior Tournament takes place, with Ryu emerging victorious after defeating the menacing Sagat. However, Ryu's fighting abilities awaken the evil Akuma (Roman Reigns), who murders Gouken, his half-brother. Ryu possesses the power of the sacred Hado, which could have prevented Gouken's death. Ken is disappointed with Ryu and abandons him. The two friends go their separate ways, and Ryu disappears from the fighting circuit and begins running a roadside soup stall. Six years later, in 1993, the second edition of the World Warrior Tournament is set to be held in Metrolao, and Ken is invited to participate. Ken now earns a living as a television star by participating in staged fighting tournaments. The prospect of competing in the World Warrior Tournament excites him, and he agrees to join. Ryu also receives an invitation but declines. However, he travels to Metrolao to warn Ken against participating. Ken is still upset with Ryu over what happened six years ago and refuses to take his warning seriously. Unknown to Ken, M Bison (David Dastmalchian), the man behind the World Warrior Tournament, has ulterior motives. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Street Fighter Movie Story Review:

STREET FIGHTER is based on the video game of the same name. The story sounds very interesting and youthful on paper. T J Fixman and Kitao Sakurai's screenplay, however, leaves a lot to be desired and is weak. The dialogues are okay. A few one-liners raise laughs, especially the ones mouthed by Don Sauvage.

Kitao Sakurai's direction is decent. To give credit where it's due, he handles the grandeur well. The film begins with a prologue presented in anime style, and it immediately catches attention. In fact, all the flashback portions are also depicted in anime. A few scenes stand out, especially Ryu's fights with Ozeki (Hirooki Goto) and Blanka (Jason Momoa). The love-hate relationship between Ryu and Ken also makes for an interesting watch.

On the flipside, certain developments happen too suddenly and without proper explanation. For instance, one never understands how Chun-Li (Callina Liang) manages to locate Ryu or how the latter figures out that something is amiss with the World Warrior Tournament. In several scenes, the makers try too hard to evoke laughter, but the humour falls flat. The sequence where the fighters attack each other on the night before the tournament is insipid. A few scenes are also edited haphazardly, while the censoring of abusive words with beeps further dilutes the impact. The makers try their best to make the proceedings entertaining, but the film ultimately fails to engage viewers. Lastly, STREET FIGHTER is primarily aimed at those familiar with the video game. Viewers unfamiliar with the game, especially younger audiences, may find it difficult to connect with the characters and the goings-on.

Street Fighter Movie Review Performances:

Noah Centineo delivers an entertaining performance and effortlessly switches to serious acting whenever required. Andrew Koji makes his presence felt with his nuanced performance and impressive action scenes. Callina Liang shines in her role. David Dastmalchian is over the top, as required by his character. Andrew Schulz (Dan) leaves a huge mark, and the same goes for Mel Jarnson (Cammy) and Eric André. Among the special appearances, Jason Momoa stands out. Vidyut Jammwal (Dhalsim) is superb, and one wishes he had more screen time. 50 Cent (Balrog), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Olivier Richters (Zangief) and Orville Peck (Vega) are okay.

Street Fighter movie music and other technical aspects:

Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson's music is exhilarating, especially during the anime sequences. Ken Seng's cinematography is impressive, considering the amount of action unfolding on screen. Kevin Kavanaugh's production design and Kym Barrett's costumes are top-class. The action is one of the film's biggest USPs and is deftly choreographed, lending authenticity to the fight sequences. The VFX matches global standards. Luke Lynch's editing is decent, though a few scenes are cut too quickly.

Street Fighter Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, STREET FIGHTER scores with its impressive action, grand visuals and fine performances. However, the weak writing and unconvincing developments dilute the impact. The film will appeal mainly to fans of the video game franchise.