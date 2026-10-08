The Social Reckoning (English) Movie Review: THE SOCIAL RECKONING is a relevant and thought provoking drama.

The Social Reckoning (English) Review {2.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong

Director: Aaron Sorkin

The Social Reckoning Movie Review Synopsis:

THE SOCIAL RECKONING is the story of a whistleblower. The year is 2019. Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a data engineer working on Facebook's civic integrity team at its headquarters in San Francisco, USA, is disillusioned after internal research reveals that the platform prioritizes engagement and profits over user safety. During a town hall session, Teddy Marks (Billy Magnussen), Facebook's media relations executive, warns employees against speaking to journalists who are trying to show the social media giant in a bad light. One of the journalists they are warned about is Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) of The Wall Street Journal. As it turns out, Jeff is indeed working on a story exposing Facebook's wrongdoings. He contacts every member of the civic integrity team, but Frances is the only one who responds. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

The Social Reckoning Movie Story Review:

Aaron Sorkin's story is inspired by real-life incidents and is quite relevant. Aaron Sorkin's screenplay is gripping but also unconventional and niche. The dialogues are sharp.

Aaron Sorkin's direction has its share of pluses. To begin with, the film talks about the ill effects of social media, many of which are caused by the profit-first policies of the companies running these platforms. The film is divided into chapters and begins with a prologue. This track is not directly connected to the principal plot, but it helps viewers get a better understanding of the issues at hand. As for the principal plot, the bond shared by Frances and Jeff is lovely. Their banter and even their minor tiffs make for an interesting watch. Moreover, the autocratic manner in which Mark Zuckerberg functions is sure to be an eye-opener for viewers.

On the flipside, the film gets too technical and confusing at times. Many viewers will get a surface-level idea of Facebook's wrongdoings, but several aspects of the issue might go over their heads. Moreover, the extensive focus on American politics might have limited appeal for many viewers in India. The makers also make things a bit ambiguous by not naming a significant American political personality. The decision is understandable, but at the same time, it'll leave many wondering who is being talked about. Also, the congressional hearing, for which Mark Zuckerberg is shown rehearsing, is never depicted in the film. This might disappoint some viewers. Lastly, the film serves as a standalone sequel to THE SOCIAL NETWORK [2010], which had left a much bigger impact. THE SOCIAL RECKONING, however, pales somewhat in comparison.

The Social Reckoning Movie Review Performances:

Mikey Madison, who impressed viewers with her Oscar-winning performance in ANORA [2024], delivers yet another power-packed performance. She convincingly portrays a socially awkward tech nerd from the Bay Area and ensures that she never goes overboard. Jeremy Allen White dominates certain scenes and delivers a worthy performance. Jeremy Strong tries his best, but somehow, his performance seems mechanical and a bit off. Bill Burr (Charlie Garrigan) leaves a mark in a supporting role. Wunmi Mosaku (Raya) is too good. Portia Doubleday (Kaylee), Michael Braugher (Deputy Otumbo) and Sierra Capri (Officer Diaz) deserve special mention. They leave a huge mark despite appearing in just one scene each.

The Social Reckoning movie music and other technical aspects:

Alexandre Desplat's music is seamlessly woven into the narrative. Jeff Cronenweth's cinematography is functional. Jon Hutman's production design and Susan Lyall's costumes lend authenticity to the proceedings. Alan Baumgarten's editing is sharp.

The Social Reckoning Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THE SOCIAL RECKONING is a relevant and thought-provoking drama that exposes the darker side of social media. However, the limited awareness, excessive technical details, heavy focus on American politics and comparisons with THE SOCIAL NETWORK might limit its appeal among Indian audiences.