Aasmani is produced by Sayani Gupta Movies, Nikkhil Advani under Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts, and Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane under One India Stories.

After a soaring festival run, Sayani Gupta’s Aasmani heads to 5 more film festivals in next two weeks

Sayani Gupta's directorial debut Aasmani is on a soaring Festival run. After winning at multiple festivals like iSAFF Vancouver, Atlanta, IFFSA Toronto, and Boston, and travelling to nine festivals in the past month alone, it's set to be screened at 5 more festivals in the next two weeks. The only Oscar Qualifyling south Asian festival Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, Dharamshala International Film Festival, 55th Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival in Ukraine, 30th Vancouver Asian Film Festival and LA Femme International Film Festival, US, the film is playing at 12 festivals in 2 months.

After a soaring festival run, Sayani Gupta’s Aasmani heads to 5 more film festivals in next two weeks

It just played at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Toronto. The film was an official selection, with Sayani winning the South Asian Screen Excellence Award. This also coincided with her birthday as she attended as the Guest of Honour and her Masterclass: Becoming a Star, Remaining an Actor moderated by Anup Singh Batla, director of Qissa and The Song of Scorpions with Irrfan Khan.

Sayani also won the Leadership award in Eccellence in Films at iSAFF Vancouver where Aasmani won Best film honourable mention Excellence in short Filmmaking.

It also won Best film at Atlanta Indian Film Festival and Best Director & Best Child actor in Boston. It played at 9 festivals last month, including the DC South Asian, Kerala IDSFFK, Tokyo International Short Film Festival, Bangalore International Short FF (Oscar-Qualifying), and Chicago South Asian Film Festival to name a few.

Aasmani has five more official selections lined up in the coming weeks, across the US, Canada, Ukraine and India.

First up is the 21st Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, running from October 13 to 18. Tasveer is the world's only Oscar-qualifying South Asian film festival. Aasmani also played at BISFF Bangalore which is India's only Oscar Qualifying festival. After that, the film will screen at the 55th Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival in Ukraine, between October 24th and November 1. Right after, the film will also screen at the 22nd annual LA Femme International Film Festival, taking place from October 22 to 25 in Los Angeles. After Vancouver and Toronto, Aasmani is playing at a third festival in Canada: the 30th Vancouver Asian Film Festival (VAFF) from November 5-14th.

Sayani returns to India for the 15th Dharamshala International Film Festival, held from October 29 to November 1 at the Tibetan Children's Village in the Himalayan foothills.

With the film winning at almost every festival, while Sayani herself was honoured with the iSAFF (Vancouver) Leadership in Film Award and Screen Excellence at IFFSA, Toronto, it has been a busy year for the first-time writer/director, with more festival selections lined up till March 2027.

Aasmani is produced by Sayani Gupta Movies, Nikkhil Advani under Sumitra Gupta Foundation for Arts, and Dia Mirza and Ananya Rane under One India Stories.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta wins IFFSA South Asian Screen Excellence Award on her birthday

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