comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes highest grossing Hollywood film in India, set to cross Rs. 400 crores today » Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes highest grossing Hollywood film in India, set to cross Rs. 400 crores today

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes highest grossing Hollywood film in India, set to cross Rs. 400 crores today

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office by becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country. The film has surpassed the record held by Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and has now reached a total collection of Rs. 384.80 crores in India.

The superhero film has maintained a strong hold at the box office in its second weekend. After earning Rs. 14.60 crores on Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a significant jump on Saturday and collected Rs. 34.20 crores. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs. 384.80 crores.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which is directed by James Cameron, had collected Rs. 378.22 crores in India but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now taken the top position.

The achievement comes despite the film being in its second weekend, with audiences continuing to show strong interest in the superhero entertainer. The substantial jump on Saturday has further strengthened its position and put it within touching distance of another major milestone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the Rs. 400 crores mark in India today. With Rs. 384.80 crores already accumulated, the film needs only Rs. 15.20 crores more to reach the coveted milestone. Given its Saturday performance, crossing Rs. 400 crores appears well within reach.

The film's achievement also marks another significant moment for Hollywood releases in India. Having already surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now expected to continue adding to its total over the coming days until the release of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 on August 14.

Highest grossing Hollywood films in India at a glance:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) – Rs. 384.80 crores

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) – Rs. 378.22 crores

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Rs. 373.22 crores

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Rs. 227.43 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Rs. 218.41 crores

Also Read: Russo brothers react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking Avengers: Endgame’s box office record; says, “The gauntlet has been passed”

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor tops Prime Video India charts after leading rental rankings

Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor tops Prime Video…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity G Zinta to meet Partition survivors and visit the Partition Museum on their Punjab promotional journey for Batwara 1947

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Preity…

Siddhant Chaturvedi buys Rs 12.63 crores apartment in Mumbai weeks after buying Rs 13.91 crores apartment in the same building

Siddhant Chaturvedi buys Rs 12.63 crores…

Kroll Celebrity Valuation 2025: Alia Bhatt emerges as India’s top-ranked female star with USD 93.9 million brand value; secures No. 6 in the list

Kroll Celebrity Valuation 2025: Alia Bhatt…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon and Parineeti Chopra join the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon and Parineeti…

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to headline YRF’s first-ever horror film

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to headline YRF’s…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification