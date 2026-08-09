Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Becomes highest grossing Hollywood film in India, set to cross Rs. 400 crores today

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved a major milestone at the Indian box office by becoming the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country. The film has surpassed the record held by Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and has now reached a total collection of Rs. 384.80 crores in India.

The superhero film has maintained a strong hold at the box office in its second weekend. After earning Rs. 14.60 crores on Friday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day witnessed a significant jump on Saturday and collected Rs. 34.20 crores. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs. 384.80 crores.

Avatar: The Way of Water, which is directed by James Cameron, had collected Rs. 378.22 crores in India but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now taken the top position.

The achievement comes despite the film being in its second weekend, with audiences continuing to show strong interest in the superhero entertainer. The substantial jump on Saturday has further strengthened its position and put it within touching distance of another major milestone.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to cross the Rs. 400 crores mark in India today. With Rs. 384.80 crores already accumulated, the film needs only Rs. 15.20 crores more to reach the coveted milestone. Given its Saturday performance, crossing Rs. 400 crores appears well within reach.

The film's achievement also marks another significant moment for Hollywood releases in India. Having already surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now expected to continue adding to its total over the coming days until the release of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 on August 14.

Highest grossing Hollywood films in India at a glance:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) – Rs. 384.80 crores

Avatar: The Way Of Water (2022) – Rs. 378.22 crores

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Rs. 373.22 crores

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – Rs. 227.43 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Rs. 218.41 crores

Also Read: Russo brothers react to Spider-Man: Brand New Day breaking Avengers: Endgame’s box office record; says, “The gauntlet has been passed”