Jailer 2 Movie Review: RAJINI THE JAILER 2 is a paisa vasool mass entertainer.

Jailer 2 Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Rajinikanth, S J Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty

Director: Nelson

Rajini: The Jailer 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

RAJINI: THE JAILER 2 is the story of a man facing new enemies. After the events of the first part, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) relocates with his family to a remote location in Tamil Nadu. His wife Vijaya (Ramya Krishnan), daughter-in-law Swetha (Mirnaa) and grandson Rithvik (Rithvik) are still mourning the death of his son, Arjun (Vasanth Ravi). Tiger works as a supervisor at a supermarket, and the locals have no idea about his past. Meanwhile, Varman's (Vinayakan) death has dealt a huge blow to the syndicate. Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), a close aide of Varman, is entrusted with the task of finding Varman's killer and retrieving the three truckloads of ancient statues hidden by him. The killer, of course, is none other than Tiger. Meanwhile, Tiger gets into a tiff with a local municipal officer, Bhaskar (Bagavathi Perumal). Tiger is then compelled to work as a driver for a local fruit shop owner, Moorthi (Namo Narayana). A series of events involving Tiger and Moorthi inadvertently leads Dileep's men to Tiger's whereabouts. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Rajini: The Jailer 2 Movie Story Review:

Nelson's story organically takes forward the events of the first part. Nelson's screenplay is peppered with loads of mass elevation moments. At the same time, the comic and emotional sequences are also seamlessly woven into the narrative. However, a few developments seem convenient. Nelson's dialogues are massy and clapworthy.

Nelson's direction is superb, and he gives fans plenty to lap up. The first part didn't just have great massy moments but also featured some madcap characters who kept the mood light. The same happens here as well. In fact, the first half relies more on humour than action. The character of Moorthi is hilarious, and when he's joined by Vimal (Yogi Babu), the duo brings the house down. The interval point is terrific and is sure to create a frenzy in cinemas. The entertainment continues in the second half with the introduction of some new and vicious characters like Kantha (Vidya Balan), Bodhi Kalpak (S J Suryah) and Chakri Kalpak (Mithun Chakraborty). An emotional sequence also works well, while the special appearances are terrific, to say the least.

On the flipside, certain developments are difficult to digest, even though the film belongs to a genre where one is not expected to look for logic. The villains are menacing, but in a few scenes, they also come across as surprisingly weak. The item song, meanwhile, is not as memorable as the one in the first part. Lastly, the box-office prospects of the Hindi version remain to be seen, considering that it has received a limited release, restricted to non-national multiplex chains and single-screen cinemas.

Rajini: The Jailer 2 Movie Review Performances:

Rajinikanth delivers a performance that is sure to be lapped up by audiences, especially his fans. His dialogue delivery is outstanding, but watch out for the scenes where he simply walks or sits down in style; even these seemingly simple moments are enough to send the audience into a frenzy. It's remarkable how, even at the age of 75, he continues to pull off such a performance with effortless swagger and charisma. Vidya Balan has a late entry but makes up for it with her grace and flawless performance. The bond shared by Tiger and Kantha will be loved by the audience. S J Suryah, as expected, is dependable. Mithun Chakraborty has a crucial role and does well. Namo Narayana dominates the first half and in some scenes, even overshadows Rajinikanth! He’s truly the surprise of the film. Yogi Babu, as expected, is funny. Suraj Venjaramoodu lends able support. Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa and Rithvik are decent. Nora Fatehi looks stunning while Poorna is splendid. As for the special appearances, Hrithik Roshan (Roddy) rocks the show followed by Shiva Rajkumar (Narasimha), Mohanlal (Mathew) and Jackie Shroff (Kamdev).

Rajini: The Jailer 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

Anirudh's music and background score are exhilarating. 'One Name', 'Jailer 2 Theme' and 'Hukum Reloaded' are the best of the lot. 'Ala Bolelo' works due to the picturization. 'Bindaas' is underwhelming and nowhere close to 'Kaavaalaa'.

Vijay Kartik Kannan's cinematography is classy. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez's costumes are appealing, especially those worn by Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan, and S J Suryah. Chetan D'Souza's action is a bit gory but adds to the entertainment quotient. DRK Kiran's production design is satisfactory. R Nirmal's editing is sharp.

Jailer 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, RAJINI: THE JAILER 2 is a paisa-vasool mass entertainer that delivers exactly what Rajinikanth fans expect – electrifying elevation moments, clapworthy dialogues, and whistle-worthy special appearances. At the box office, however, the Hindi version may face an uphill task due to limited buzz, competition from new and holdover releases, and no release in national multiplex chains.