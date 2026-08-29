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Bollywood Hungama » News » Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer FAILS to JUMP on Saturday; Headed for a SHOCKING finish » Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer FAILS to JUMP on Saturday; Headed for a SHOCKING finish

Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer FAILS to JUMP on Saturday; Headed for a SHOCKING finish

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Yash led Toxic is heading toward a major disaster as collections drop sharply after a strong opening day. If the present trends are anything to go by, the Geethu Mohandas directorial could end at a number as low as Rs. 150 crore in Hindi, and that's largely due to the Rs. 53 crore opening recorded by the film on Wednesday.

Toxic (Hindi) Box Office: Yash starrer FAILS to JUMP on Saturday; Headed for a SHOCKING finish

According to early estimates, Toxic is seeing NO GROWTH on Saturday; in fact, the collections might come down marginally, which signals a dangerous fate on Monday. Early estimates are suggesting a day in the range of Rs. 19 crore to Rs. 21 crore, taking the four-day total collections to Rs 115 crore.

Tomorrow could well be the last day of the run where Toxic stays at the double-digit levels, as the numbers will come down crashing to single digits from Monday. Toxic is turning out to be one of the worst trending films of all time, on the lines of the Aamir Khan-led Thugs of Hindostan, and that speaks volumes about the kind of word of mouth it is commanding among the cinema-going audience.

The Hindi market is still the best-performing market of the lot owing to the goodwill built by Yash post the historic success of the KGF Franchise, but the disastrous content has surely taken a dent in the standing.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection , Toxic Movie Review

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