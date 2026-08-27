comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Third-week MIRACLE! Film jumps 1,168.97% over second weekend, Rs. 6.38 cr. of its Rs. 9.05 cr. total comes in just 3 days » Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Third-week MIRACLE! Film jumps 1,168.97% over second weekend, Rs. 6.38 cr. of its Rs. 9.05 cr. total comes in just 3 days

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Third-week MIRACLE! Film jumps 1,168.97% over second weekend, Rs. 6.38 cr. of its Rs. 9.05 cr. total comes in just 3 days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh has found an unexpected late surge at the box office. The film, which released on August 7, has collected Rs. 9.05 crore at the India box office in 19 days, with a significant chunk of its business coming in the last three days.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Third-week MIRACLE! Film jumps 1,168.97% over second weekend, Rs. 6.38 cr. of its Rs. 9.05 cr. total comes in just 3 days

What makes the recent trend particularly striking is the pace at which Hanuman Ansh has picked up. After collecting Rs. 1.57 crore by the end of its second week, the film added Rs. 6.38 crore between August 23 and August 25, accounting for a substantial portion of its overall theatrical earnings.

The film collected Rs. 2.58 crore on Day 17, August 23, followed by Rs. 1.26 crore on Day 18, August 24. It then delivered another strong number on Day 19, collecting Rs. 2.54 crore on August 25. Together, the three days contributed Rs. 6.38 crore to the film's total. The turnaround is a sharp contrast to Hanuman Ansh's initial run. The film opened with Rs. 0.10 crore and collected Rs. 0.64 crore over its opening weekend. Its first week closed at Rs. 1.07 crore, while the second week added only Rs. 0.50 crore. The third weekend marked the beginning of the film's remarkable late run. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 3.68 crore over its third weekend, a massive 1,168.97% jump over its second weekend total of Rs. 0.29 crore.

With the latest collections, Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 9.05 crore at the India box office. The film's recent run has given its theatrical journey a completely different shape, with the bulk of its business arriving well after its opening weeks.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra to come on board as studio partner for Brahmastra 2

SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with…

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi plays a double role as Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer dark comedy promises crime, chaos and suspense

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi…

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash; jewellery brand issues apology

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan…

Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon defends sister over ongoing criticism of the festive campaign

Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon…

Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring Taapsee Pannu as a mother on a mission

Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring…

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Sandeep Modi film back on track at Dharma Productions, goes on floors early 2027

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Sandeep Modi film…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification