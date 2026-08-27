Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Third-week MIRACLE! Film jumps 1,168.97% over second weekend, Rs. 6.38 cr. of its Rs. 9.05 cr. total comes in just 3 days

Hanuman Ansh has found an unexpected late surge at the box office. The film, which released on August 7, has collected Rs. 9.05 crore at the India box office in 19 days, with a significant chunk of its business coming in the last three days.

What makes the recent trend particularly striking is the pace at which Hanuman Ansh has picked up. After collecting Rs. 1.57 crore by the end of its second week, the film added Rs. 6.38 crore between August 23 and August 25, accounting for a substantial portion of its overall theatrical earnings.

The film collected Rs. 2.58 crore on Day 17, August 23, followed by Rs. 1.26 crore on Day 18, August 24. It then delivered another strong number on Day 19, collecting Rs. 2.54 crore on August 25. Together, the three days contributed Rs. 6.38 crore to the film's total. The turnaround is a sharp contrast to Hanuman Ansh's initial run. The film opened with Rs. 0.10 crore and collected Rs. 0.64 crore over its opening weekend. Its first week closed at Rs. 1.07 crore, while the second week added only Rs. 0.50 crore. The third weekend marked the beginning of the film's remarkable late run. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 3.68 crore over its third weekend, a massive 1,168.97% jump over its second weekend total of Rs. 0.29 crore.

With the latest collections, Hanuman Ansh now stands at Rs. 9.05 crore at the India box office. The film's recent run has given its theatrical journey a completely different shape, with the bulk of its business arriving well after its opening weeks.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection