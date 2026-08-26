A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama broke the viral news that the makers of Brahmastra 2 were in talks with Jio Studios, but the premier studio eventually backed out. Earlier, Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films had also been in discussions, though those talks too did not materialize. Now, we have learnt that another prominent producer, Namit Malhotra, has shown interest in coming on board.

SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra to come on board as studio partner for Brahmastra 2

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ayan Mukerji’s production house, Starlight Pictures Private Limited, was one of the producers of the first Brahmastra and the banner holds the rights to the film’s IP. Starlight will be producing Brahmastra 2 and is currently looking for a studio partner to come on board. The makers recently got in touch with Namit Malhotra of Prime Focus.”

The source continued, “Incidentally, Prime Focus was also one of the producers of Brahmastra (2022). The company is among the best in the world when it comes to VFX, and its expertise has only grown further after working on Ramayana. Moreover, the Brahmastra franchise is also extremely VFX-heavy. Hence, Namit Malhotra coming on board would be a natural fit. However, nothing has been finalized yet, though advanced talks are underway.”

A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama carried the quote of a source who said, “The makers were in discussions with Jio Studios to come on board as the studio partner for Brahmastra 2. However, those talks did not materialize and Jio has now decided against associating with the sequel. Interestingly, Star Studios was one of the key partners on the first Brahmastra. With Star’s entertainment business now part of JioStar, and Jio Studios also operating under the larger ecosystem, there was an expectation that the association could continue with the franchise. However, as things stand, neither Jio Studios nor Star Studios is involved with Brahmastra 2.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Jio Studios backs out of Brahmastra 2; Ayan Mukerji begins hunt for a new studio partner for Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt starrer

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