The campaign featuring Kriti in a bralette-style blouse sparked a debate over traditional dressing, with the actor also responding to criticism surrounding her outfit.

GIVA has withdrawn its recent jewellery advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon following criticism and backlash on social media. The campaign, which was released around Rakshabandhan, has now been pulled down from all platforms. The jewellery brand has also issued an apology on its official Instagram handle, clarifying that hurting anyone’s sentiments was not the intention behind the campaign.

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash; jewellery brand issues apology

In its statement, GIVA said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

The advertisement featured Kriti Sanon tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother. For the campaign, the actor was seen wearing a white bralette-style top with a sheer matching cape and a traditional-style skirt. The styling became a point of discussion online, with several social media users questioning the choice of outfit for a festival associated with family traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIVA - Silver-Gold-Lab Grown Diamonds (@giva.co)



The campaign also drew criticism from Kangana Ranaut, who, without directly naming Kriti or the jewellery brand, questioned the styling and described the commercial as ‘creepy’.

Kriti subsequently responded to the criticism and defended her choice of attire. Addressing the broader conversation around women and clothing, she wrote, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

The controversy also saw Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon extend her support to the actor. Nupur had earlier taken to Instagram Stories and questioned the criticism directed at her sister’s outfit.

With GIVA now withdrawing the campaign and issuing an apology, the advertisement has become the centre of a wider conversation around fashion, cultural traditions and the expectations placed on women’s clothing during festive occasions.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon defends sister over ongoing criticism of the festive campaign

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