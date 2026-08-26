Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra in key roles and is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

The makers of Jeevan Bheema Yojana have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming dark comedy starring Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz and Pooja Chopra. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 4, 2026, and introduces Warsi in his first-ever double role.

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi plays a double role as Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer dark comedy promises crime, chaos and suspense

The trailer offers a glimpse into a world driven by mistaken identities, crime, dark humour and increasingly chaotic situations. Warsi plays Jeevan and Bheema, two contrasting characters whose lives become intertwined. Jeevan is presented as an ordinary, debt-ridden man struggling to find a way out of his troubles, while Bheema is his dangerous lookalike.

Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan’s sharp and resourceful wife, while Vijay Raaz features as Vinayak, a mysterious character whose presence adds another layer to the unfolding story. The film also features Pooja Chopra, Brijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure in supporting roles.

The story revolves around an ordinary man who finds himself presented with an extraordinary opportunity. However, a decision that initially appears to offer him an escape soon sets off a chain of events that threatens to turn his life upside down. As identities become increasingly tangled, the trailer hints at a combination of crime, suspense and situational humour.

Speaking about his first experience of portraying two characters in the same film, Arshad Warsi said, “Playing two characters in a film was a completely different experience for me. Jeevan and Bheema are very different people, and the fun was in finding the little details that make each of them distinct. The film has a very interesting premise with a lot of humour, but it comes from the situations and the characters rather than being forced. I think audiences will have a lot of fun watching Jeevan and Bheema’s worlds collide.”

Presented and produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited (formerly Blue God Entertainment Limited), Jeevan Bheema Yojana is now gearing up for its theatrical release. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana to release on August 28

More Pages: Jeevan Bheema Yojana Box Office Collection

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