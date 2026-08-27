An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year, bringing together theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals and other industry stakeholders to celebrate cinema and the exhibition sector. One of the major highlights of the expo is the presentation of exclusive footage from upcoming films. Two weeks ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that attendees at this year’s edition would get a chance to watch exclusive glimpses of arguably the most awaited film of the year – Ramayana. Big Cine Expo 2026 was held on August 18 and 19 in Chennai, with the much-awaited Ramayana footage being showcased on the first day. In this article, we reveal what was shown during the exclusive 15-minute presentation.

Ramayana’s NEVER-before-seen 15-minute footage STUNS exhibitors at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai: “VFX at par with a big-scale Hollywood film like The Lord Of The Rings”

An exhibitor who attended the preview told Bollywood Hungama, “It lasted for 15 minutes and, as expected, visuals from the film that have not yet been revealed to the public were presented to us. Hence, we were strictly prohibited from using our mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation.”

When asked what the preview consisted of, the exhibitor replied, “The major highlights were the various creatures in the film, including the one-eyed daitya. A bear-like creature was also given prominence. We were amazed by the vision, imagination and VFX. Ramayana truly looks like a global Indian film. Its effects are at par with those of any Hollywood movie, like The Lord Of The Rings. The trailer had already excited the exhibitors, and this footage preview has added to the hype for us.”

The source also said, “The asset was also like a making-of video. In between, quotes from producer Namit Malhotra were incorporated, in which he spoke about his ambitious endeavour. Finally, the Ramayana trailer, which has been out since July 30, formed the last part of the 15-minute preview.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and others. The period epic’s first part will release on Diwali 2026 while the sequel will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s regal Surpanakha transformation for Ramayana

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