Everlite, the lightweight jewellery brand from Senco Gold & Diamonds, has appointed actor Wamiqa Gabbi as its first-ever national brand ambassador. The association marks a new phase in the brand’s growth as it looks to expand its retail footprint across India and strengthen its connection with younger, fashion-conscious consumers.

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Everlite as first national brand ambassador for Senco Gold & Diamonds

Everlite currently has a presence across six states and eight cities, with 17 stores across the country. The appointment of Gabbi is part of the brand’s wider expansion strategy, which focuses on building its identity and increasing awareness around lightweight jewellery as an option for everyday styling.

Gabbi’s contemporary fashion sense and individual style align with Everlite’s focus on younger consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z. Her association with the brand comes as lightweight jewellery continues to gain relevance among consumers looking for pieces that can easily transition between different occasions.

Speaking about the partnership, Wamiqa Gabbi said, "I've always been drawn to jewellery that I can actually live in, pieces I can put on in the morning and forget I'm wearing, but that still make a look feel considered. That is what I love about Everlite. The designs have the detail and beauty of fine jewellery, but they feel incredibly easy and natural to wear. Whether I'm dressing up for an evening out or keeping it simple during the day, I like jewellery that moves with me rather than dictates the look. That sense of freedom is something I really connect with, and it's what makes being part of Everlite feel so natural," said Wamiqa Gabbi.

Joita Sen, Whole-Time Director & Head of Marketing and Design, Senco Gold & Diamonds, also spoke about the association. "Wamiqa represents the way jewellery is evolving today, more personal, more versatile and more effortless. She has a very distinct sense of style and the confidence to make every look her own, which makes her a natural fit for Everlite. She embodies the modern Everlite woman, someone who wants jewellery to be part of her everyday wardrobe, rather than something reserved only for special occasions. We are delighted to have her represent the brand as we take the lightweight jewellery conversation to a new generation."

Everlite offers jewellery in 9K, 14K and 18K gold, along with diamond pieces across earrings, rings, pendants, bracelets, bangles and more. The brand operates compact and strategically located stores, including transit-led outlets, to improve accessibility.

Backed by Senco Gold & Diamonds, which operates more than 198 showrooms across 17 states in India and two international showrooms in Dubai, Everlite aims to further expand its presence while catering to changing preferences around everyday jewellery.

Also Read : Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam to release on October 16

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