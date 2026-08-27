Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Estimates: Yash smashes the box office with Rs. 50 crore on Day 1

The Geethu Mohandas directed Toxic starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, has set the box office on fire in Hindi, surpassing all pre-release expectations. According to early estimates, the action-packed thriller has collected in the range of Rs. 48 crore to Rs. 52 crore on Wednesday, thereby emerging the biggest opening of all time for a non-franchise South dubbed feature film.

The film has established Rocking Star Yash as one of the biggest crowd pullers in the Hindi markets, capitalising on the historic success of the KGF franchise. The pre-release expectations were in the range of Rs. 30 crore, but Toxic has decimated all estimates to emerge and join the prestigious Rs. 50 crore-plus box office club.

The film has collected around Rs. 20 crore in the top 3 national chains - which has contributed around 40 per cent to the total business. The reports are not positive, and the cracks are already visible in the advance booking trends for the second day. It's an expensive film, and hence a solid trend is a must in the days to come, but that looks unlikely.

Nonetheless, the opening day is historic and yet again shows that predictions are not for all to make, as every Friday gives birth to a new story and a new superhero. This Friday, it was all about Yash.