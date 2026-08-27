comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Estimates: Yash smashes the box office with Rs. 50 crore on Day 1 » Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Estimates: Yash smashes the box office with Rs. 50 crore on Day 1

Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Estimates: Yash smashes the box office with Rs. 50 crore on Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Geethu Mohandas directed Toxic starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi, has set the box office on fire in Hindi, surpassing all pre-release expectations. According to early estimates, the action-packed thriller has collected in the range of Rs. 48 crore to Rs. 52 crore on Wednesday, thereby emerging the biggest opening of all time for a non-franchise South dubbed feature film.

Toxic (Hindi) Opening Day Estimates: Yash smashes the box office with Rs. 50 crore on Day 1

The film has established Rocking Star Yash as one of the biggest crowd pullers in the Hindi markets, capitalising on the historic success of the KGF franchise. The pre-release expectations were in the range of Rs. 30 crore, but Toxic has decimated all estimates to emerge and join the prestigious Rs. 50 crore-plus box office club.

The film has collected around Rs. 20 crore in the top 3 national chains - which has contributed around 40 per cent to the total business. The reports are not positive, and the cracks are already visible in the advance booking trends for the second day. It's an expensive film, and hence a solid trend is a must in the days to come, but that looks unlikely.

Nonetheless, the opening day is historic and yet again shows that predictions are not for all to make, as every Friday gives birth to a new story and a new superhero. This Friday, it was all about Yash.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection , Toxic Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra to come on board as studio partner for Brahmastra 2

SCOOP: Ayan Mukerji in advanced talks with…

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi plays a double role as Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer dark comedy promises crime, chaos and suspense

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi…

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan ad after backlash; jewellery brand issues apology

GIVA pulls down Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan…

Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon defends sister over ongoing criticism of the festive campaign

Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon…

Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring Taapsee Pannu as a mother on a mission

Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring…

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Sandeep Modi film back on track at Dharma Productions, goes on floors early 2027

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Sandeep Modi film…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification