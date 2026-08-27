Aravind Adiga’s bestselling novel Last Man in Tower is set to make its way to the big screen, with the film scheduled to release in Indian theatres on September 11, 2026. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Divya Dutta and Sukant Goel in key roles.

Last Man In Tower to hit theatres on September 11 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta and Boman Irani

The film explores themes of personal conviction, changing relationships and the difficult choices people face when circumstances around them begin to change. At its centre is Masterji, a retired school teacher who finds himself standing alone as people in his community begin to make choices that differ from his own. His determination to remain firm in what he believes creates tension among the people he has known for years.

Among those whose decisions clash with Masterji’s is Mrs Puri, whose own aspirations and compromises are influenced by the possibility of a different future. As the situation develops, the story looks at the choices people make when an opportunity for a new life comes within their reach.

Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta headline the central conflict, while Boman Irani takes on a pivotal role. The film also marks the first time Irani and Bajpayee will share the screen. Sooni Taraporevala has adapted Adiga’s bestselling novel for the film.

Speaking about the film, director Ben Rekhi said, “It’s been a deeply fulfilling experience bringing Last Man In Tower to life with an incredible team top to bottom, from Rana Daggubati producing, to Sooni Taraporevala scripting, all based on Aravind Adiga’s incredible book. The most rewarding part has been witnessing the power of Manoj and Boman - two giants of cinema - working together for the first time in this film. Divya brings an incredible depth and emotional strength to the ensemble, and the combination of these three actors makes the world of the film particularly special. Last Man In Tower is an urgent story about holding onto community and family through turbulent times… a story that has only become more relevant with time.”

Rana Daggubati, who is producing the film through Spirit Media, said, “Last Man in Tower is a deeply human story. What drew us to it was how naturally it finds something universal in the lives of a very specific group of people. There is something very compelling about the way it explores the choices we make and the things we hold on to. The entire ensemble of cast led by Manoj, Divya, and Boman bring an incredible depth to their characters. Last Man in Tower also marks an important milestone for Spirit Media as our first Hindi feature production, and our continued effort towards creating space for fresh new stories and voices for the big-screen audience.”

Last Man in Tower is expected to take audiences into a story where personal choices, relationships and community ties intersect. The film will release in Indian theatres on September 11, 2026.

Also Read : Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra directorial backed by Anubhav Sinha

More Pages: Last Man In Tower Box Office Collection

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