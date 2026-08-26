Kriti Sanon has found support from her sister Nupur Sanon after a recent GIVA jewellery advertisement featuring the actor sparked a debate on social media over traditional dressing and the idea of an ‘appropriate’ outfit for family occasions. The campaign, which features Kriti in a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt, has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, particularly in the context of Rakshabandhan celebrations.

Kriti Sanon GIVA Ad controversy: Nupur Sanon defends sister over ongoing criticism of the festive campaign

Now, Nupur has joined the conversation, extending her support to Kriti. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she questioned why another woman’s clothing choice should become a matter of concern for others. “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully EVOLVE!” Nupur wrote. She further added, “I'm the one she ties the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem, why do you?”

Responding to the criticism, Kriti previously shared her perspective on the festival and the importance of its emotions and traditions over clothing choices. “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life,” she said.

The debate also saw Kangana Ranaut express her disapproval of the commercial. While she did not name Kriti or GIVA directly, Kangana appeared to take aim at the styling of the advertisement and questioned the choice of outfit in the context of Rakshabandhan. “Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?” she wrote, while also describing the commercial as ‘creepy’ and questioning the styling choices featured in it.

The contrasting reactions have since added another layer to the ongoing social media discussion around fashion, traditional occasions and individual choice. While Kriti has emphasised the emotional significance of Rakshabandhan, Nupur has defended her sister’s freedom to choose what she wears. Meanwhile, Kangana’s comments have further fuelled the conversation surrounding the campaign.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon hits back at outfit criticism over Raksha Bandhan Ad: “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

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