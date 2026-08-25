Following the shelving of their previous period action drama, Dharma Productions is teaming up with Kartik Aaryan and director Sandeep Modi again. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the team is reuniting on a new, high-concept action thriller that will go on floors early next year.

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan-Sandeep Modi film back on track at Dharma Productions, goes on floors early 2027

Details of the project are currently being kept under wraps, but sources describe the film as a distinctive thriller blending action, romance and suspense. It will feature Kartik in a role markedly different from what he has played so far. “Karan Johar, Sandeep Modi and Kartik Aaryan have been discussing various projects after their patriotic action film couldn't materialize. They recently zeroed in on this story that will present Kartik in the most commercial yet distinctly different action avatar. Modi is currently putting the finishing touches to his script and will begin pre-production by the end of this year,” a source close to the development told us.

This project will mark Kartik's third collaboration with Dharma Productions following last year's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the forthcoming fantasy comedy Naagzilla, which is set to release in theatres during the Valentine's Day weekend next year. For Modi, this will mark his first theatrical Hindi directorial venture following his debut with the 2019 Marathi slice-of-life film Chumbak, starring Swanand Kirkire.

Modi was initially set to direct Kartik in a period action drama for Dharma Productions. The film was announced in November 2023, with plans to begin shooting in 2024 and release during the Independence Day weekend in 2025. However, the film never progressed beyond the development stage for two primary reasons — the makers were unable to secure the life rights of the real-life figure on whom Kartik's character was based, while the film's escalating budget also made the proposed production financially unviable for the banner at that point.

The latest Dharma project further expands Kartik's already packed lineup. The actor is currently among the busiest young Bollywood stars, with half a dozen films in various stages of production. He has already completed shooting for Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla, while Anurag Basu's musical romance and Kabir Khan's sports drama are currently in production. In addition, Kartik is set to begin Shimit Amin's Captain India in September. He is expected to take up the Sandeep Modi film only after completing these prior commitments.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s film shoot remains on schedule despite knee injury, Kabir Khan clarifies: “We are on track”

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