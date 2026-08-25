Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Gandhari, an action-thriller starring Taapsee Pannu as Bani, a mother whose daughter is abducted. The film, written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija.

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Netflix unveils Gandhari Trailer starring Taapsee Pannu as a mother on a mission

Set in the fictional town of Joypurra, the trailer introduces a world shaped by fear, silence and the mysterious Behrupiyas, who are an important part of the town's cultural identity. As the investigation into Bani's daughter's disappearance raises disturbing questions, she decides to take matters into her own hands and sets out to bring her daughter home.

The story follows Bani as she navigates hidden truths, growing danger and unexpected alliances. The film combines action and suspense with themes of courage, sacrifice and determination.

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Taapsee Pannu plays one of the film's central characters, while Ishwak Singh portrays Gokul, a father dealing with the disappearance of his daughter. Jatin Sarna plays Kabir, the officer leading the investigation. Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam are also part of the ensemble cast.

Speaking about her experience of working on the film, Taapsee Pannu said, “What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in. Reuniting with Kanika as well as Netflix once again was incredibly special- over the years, we've built a creative partnership rooted in trust and a shared love for telling stories about complex, compelling women. Bringing this film to life with Devashish and such a talented ensemble cast made the experience all the more rewarding. I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience Gandhari on September 3.”

Director Devashish Makhija said, “What drew me to Gandhari was the cinematic potential to visually build a mysterious, layered world that hasn’t been seen before on screen. Yet, beneath all of the suspense, peril and action is a universal story of human choices, consequences, and the extraordinary lengths someone can go to for the one they love most. Bringing this vision to life with Tapsee and a fantastic, inspiring ensemble cast was a privilege. With Netflix, now audiences across the world can experience this journey on September 3.”

Also Read : Sasti copy Part 2, 3, 4…: Why Kangana Ranaut vs Taapsee Pannu has become Bollywood’s longest-running unwanted franchise

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

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