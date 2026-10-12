Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer outperforms Drishyam 2’s opening weekend and second weekend collections by 65%

Drishyam The Conclusion has significantly outperformed its predecessor, Drishyam 2, across key weekend benchmarks at the Indian box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend and followed it up with Rs. 65 crore in its second weekend, comfortably surpassing the corresponding figures recorded by the 2022 film.

According to Bollywood Hungama's box-office figures, Drishyam 2 had collected Rs. 64.14 crore in its opening weekend and Rs. 104.66 crore by the end of its first week. The film eventually concluded its theatrical run with Rs. 240.54 crore nett in India.

In comparison, Drishyam The Conclusion opened with Rs. 174 crore in its first weekend, substantially higher than the Rs. 64.14 crore collected by Drishyam 2. The latest instalment's opening-week business stood at Rs. 242 crore, more than double the predecessor's first-week total of Rs. 104.66 crore.

The difference has continued into the second weekend. Drishyam The Conclusion collected Rs. 65 crore between October 9 and October 11, with Friday contributing Rs. 14.50 crore, Saturday bringing in Rs. 26.17 crore and Sunday adding Rs. 24.33 crore.

For perspective, Drishyam 2 collected Rs. 39.24 crore in its second weekend, comprising Rs. 7.87 crore on its second Friday, Rs. 14.05 crore on Saturday and Rs. 17.32 crore on Sunday. The latest film's second-weekend business is therefore approximately 65.7% higher than that of its predecessor.

The comparison highlights the considerable increase in the franchise's box-office scale. While Drishyam 2 went on to enjoy a successful theatrical run, Drishyam The Conclusion has registered much bigger numbers in its opening phase and continued to deliver a substantial weekend total in its second week.

With the latest instalment already posting stronger figures across both weekends, its subsequent weekday performance will determine how far it can extend its lead over Drishyam 2 and where it eventually finishes at the Indian box office.