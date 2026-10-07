Drishyam: The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 1 million tickets in a day, reaches 75% of Drishyam 2’s lifetime sales

Drishyam: The Conclusion has turned into a genuine theatrical event, with the Ajay Devgn starrer clocking a massive response from audiences in its opening days. The third instalment of the popular franchise has now crossed 4 million tickets on BookMyShow, with its strong momentum further underlined by a staggering 1 million tickets sold on October 2 alone.

The performance assumes greater significance given that the film has achieved the milestone in just five days, while also recording a sharp jump over Drishyam 2. Mumbai has emerged as the film's biggest market on BookMyShow, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune, highlighting the widespread interest in the franchise.

Sharing his perspective on the film's performance, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Drishyam: The Conclusion has become a true cinematic event, crossing 4 million tickets on BookMyShow, with 1 million tickets sold on October 2nd alone, reflecting the strong momentum around the holiday and long-weekend period. Mumbai has emerged as the top-performing market, followed by Delhi-NCR and Pune. In just five days, the film has already reached 75% of Drishyam 2’s lifetime ticket sales, with advance bookings 4X and opening-day sales 3X higher than its predecessor. The performance is a strong indicator of the trust audiences place in an established franchise and the anticipation that familiar, content-led stories can build around a theatrical release. When a franchise has earned that trust, the theatre remains the destination audiences choose to experience its next chapter, particularly during high-intent viewing periods.”

The numbers underline just how strongly audiences have embraced the concluding chapter of the Drishyam story. Reaching 75% of Drishyam 2's lifetime ticket sales in only five days is particularly telling, while advance bookings being four times higher and opening-day sales three times higher point to the unprecedented anticipation surrounding the new film.

For a franchise built on word-of-mouth, content and audience trust, the BookMyShow numbers offer a clear indication that Drishyam: The Conclusion has successfully transformed anticipation into theatrical footfalls.