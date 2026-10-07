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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Top 5 highest grossers of 2026, becomes fifth release to cross Rs. 300 cr globally » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Top 5 highest grossers of 2026, becomes fifth release to cross Rs. 300 cr globally

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Top 5 highest grossers of 2026, becomes fifth release to cross Rs. 300 cr globally

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion has added another major achievement to its impressive theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn starrer has broken into the Top 5 highest worldwide grossers of 2026, while also becoming the fifth release of the year to cross the Rs. 300 crore mark at the global box office. According to collections data, Drishyam The Conclusion has collected Rs. 212 crore nett in India, with its India gross standing at Rs. 252.38 crore. The film has added another Rs. 62.5 crore from overseas, taking its worldwide gross to Rs. 314.88 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer enters Top 5 highest grossers of 2026, becomes fifth release to cross Rs. 300 cr globally

With this tally, Drishyam The Conclusion has moved into fifth position among the highest worldwide grossers of 2026. Dhurandhar The Revenge leads the chart with a phenomenal Rs. 1,852.44 crore, followed by Border 2 at Rs. 464.5 crore and Hanuman Ansh at Rs. 424.69 crore. Mirzapur - The Movie occupies the fourth spot with Rs. 324.59 crore, leaving Drishyam The Conclusion at No. 5 with Rs. 314.88 crore.

The achievement puts the film in an exclusive club of 2026 releases that have managed to generate more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide. For Drishyam The Conclusion, the milestone is particularly significant because the film has achieved it on the back of a strong domestic run as well as a healthy overseas contribution. Its Rs. 212 crore India nett collection has been the primary driver of its worldwide performance, while the Rs. 62.5 crore overseas gross has further strengthened its global tally.

The film's performance also underlines the extraordinary growth of the Drishyam franchise. The first film, released in 2015, had finished with Rs. 67.13 crore in India, while Drishyam 2 went on to collect Rs. 240.54 crore. The third instalment has now taken the franchise to a much larger commercial scale, both domestically and internationally.

With Drishyam The Conclusion still running in cinemas, the film has a chance to move further up the 2026 worldwide chart. It is currently only Rs. 9.71 crore behind Mirzapur - The Movie, meaning the No. 4 position is well within reach if the Ajay Devgn starrer maintains its momentum.

For a franchise built around a family, an elaborate cover-up and the lengths one man will go to protect his loved ones, Drishyam The Conclusion has delivered a fittingly big commercial finale. Its entry into the Top 5 worldwide grossers of 2026 further cements the film's position as one of the year's biggest theatrical successes.

Top 5 Worldwide Rs. 300 cr Grossers of 2026
Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 1852.44 cr
Border 2 - Rs. 464.5 cr
Hanuman Ansh - Rs. 424.69 cr
Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 324.59 cr
Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 314.88 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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