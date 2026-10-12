Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records the second-highest second weekend of 2026 with Rs. 65 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion has registered the second highest second-weekend collection of 2026, further strengthening its position among the year's biggest theatrical performers. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs. 65 crore in its second weekend, placing it behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge in the list of highest second-weekend grossers of the year.

The film collected Rs. 14.50 crore on Friday, October 9, before witnessing a substantial jump on Saturday with Rs. 26.17 crore. It followed this up with Rs. 24.33 crore on Sunday, taking its second-weekend total to Rs. 65 crore. The strong Saturday and Sunday numbers helped the film maintain momentum in its second week.

At the top of the list is Dhurandhar The Revenge, which leads with a massive Rs. 164 crore second weekend. Drishyam The Conclusion occupies the second spot with Rs. 65 crore, followed by Border 2, which collected Rs. 48.50 crore. Mirzapur The Movie ranks fourth with Rs. 33.01 crore, while Dhamaal 4 rounds off the top five with Rs. 27.79 crore.

The remaining films in the top 10 are Bhooth Bangla with Rs. 26.90 crore, Awarapan 2 with Rs. 21.66 crore, Welcome To The Jungle with Rs. 20.53 crore, Cocktail 2 with Rs. 12.37 crore and Main Vaapas Aaunga with Rs. 12.12 crore.

The ranking highlights the continued box office strength of Drishyam The Conclusion, which has managed to deliver a substantial second weekend amid competition from other major releases. The film's performance also reflects the audience interest surrounding the conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar's story, with Ajay Devgn reprising one of his most popular roles.

With Rs. 65 crore in its second weekend, Drishyam The Conclusion has secured the second position among 2026 releases in this category. Its subsequent weekday collections will determine how well it can sustain its run and add to its overall box office total.

Top 10 Highest Second Weekend Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 164 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 65 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 48.50 cr

Mirzapur The Movie - Rs. 33.01 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 27.79 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 26.90 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 21.66 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 20.53 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 12.37 cr

Main Vaapas Aaunga - Rs. 12.12 cr