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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 65 cr in second weekend, retains 37% of opening weekend business » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 65 cr in second weekend, retains 37% of opening weekend business

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 65 cr in second weekend, retains 37% of opening weekend business

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion has continued its strong theatrical run, collecting Rs. 65 crore in its second weekend. The Ajay Devgn starrer had opened with a massive Rs. 174 crore in its first weekend, and its latest numbers indicate that the film has retained a sizeable portion of its initial business in its second weekend.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 65 cr in second weekend, retains 37% of opening weekend business

The film collected Rs. 14.50 crore on Friday, October 9, before registering a substantial jump on Saturday with Rs. 26.17 crore. It followed this up with Rs. 24.33 crore on Sunday, October 11, taking its second-weekend total to Rs. 65 crore.

When compared with its opening weekend collection of Rs. 174 crore, the second-weekend business amounts to approximately 37.4% of the opening figure. While a decline is expected after a film's initial rush, the second weekend remains an important indicator of its ability to sustain audience interest beyond its opening phase.

The Saturday performance was particularly encouraging, with collections rising by approximately 80.5% over Friday. Sunday remained strong as well, despite a slight dip from Saturday's figure, allowing the film to close the weekend on a healthy note.

The film's performance is backed by the popularity of the Drishyam franchise and the audience's interest in the conclusion to Vijay Salgaonkar's story. Ajay Devgn's return as the resourceful protagonist has been central to the film's appeal, with the suspense-driven narrative bringing audiences to theatres.

With Rs. 65 crore coming in during the second weekend, Drishyam The Conclusion has added substantially to its theatrical tally after its big opening. Its weekday collections will now be crucial in determining how much further the film can extend its box-office run.

 

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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