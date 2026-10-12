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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 300 crore mark in India nett collections, worldwide total reaches Rs. 456.48 crore » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 300 crore mark in India nett collections, worldwide total reaches Rs. 456.48 crore

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 300 crore mark in India nett collections, worldwide total reaches Rs. 456.48 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion has achieved another major box office milestone, crossing the Rs. 300 crore mark in India nett collections. The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected Rs. 306.72 crore nett at the Indian box office, underlining its strong theatrical run.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 300 crore mark in India nett collections, worldwide total reaches Rs. 456.48 crore

The film's India gross collections stand at Rs. 365.14 crore, while its overseas gross has reached Rs. 91.34 crore. Taking its domestic and international business into account, the film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 456.48 crore.

Crossing the Rs. 300 crore nett mark puts Drishyam The Conclusion in an exclusive club of films that have achieved this milestone in India. The achievement is particularly significant for the franchise, which has built a strong following through its suspense-driven storytelling and the popularity of Ajay Devgn's portrayal of Vijay Salgaonkar.

The film's theatrical performance also reflects the audience interest surrounding the conclusion to the story. With its domestic collections continuing to contribute substantially to the overall tally, the film has established itself as a major box office success for the franchise.

The worldwide total of Rs. 456.48 crore further highlights the film's reach beyond the domestic market, with overseas collections adding significantly to its overall business.

With Drishyam The Conclusion now past Rs. 300 crore nett in India and nearing the Rs. 500 crore mark worldwide, its box office journey has reached another significant milestone. The film's final total will determine how much further it can climb in the rankings, but its current numbers have already secured its place among the notable theatrical performers of the year.

 

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