Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 200 cr mark in India

Drishyam The Conclusion has added another significant milestone to its impressive theatrical run. The Ajay Devgn starrer has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the India box office, with its collection now standing at Rs. 212 crore nett.

The milestone comes after a strong opening for the concluding chapter of the popular franchise. Drishyam The Conclusion opened with Rs. 62 crore on Friday and went on to collect Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend to a commanding Rs. 174 crore. The film then remained steady during the crucial weekdays, adding another Rs. 38 crore over the next two days to move comfortably past the Rs. 200 crore mark.

What makes the performance noteworthy is the pace at which the film has reached the milestone. The Rs. 212 crore India nett collection means that Drishyam The Conclusion has already established itself among the year's major theatrical performers. The film's opening weekend had itself placed it in the upper reaches of the 2026 box office, and its subsequent business has ensured that the initial momentum has translated into a substantial theatrical run.

The film is also steadily closing the gap with Drishyam 2, which ended its theatrical run at Rs. 240.54 crore in India. At Rs. 212 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion is now only Rs. 28.54 crore away from surpassing the second instalment and becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise individually. Drishyam 2 itself had represented a massive jump over the original Drishyam, which finished its run at Rs. 67.13 crore.

With the film still running in cinemas, the next major target is therefore clearly visible. If Drishyam The Conclusion manages to add another Rs. 28.54 crore, it will overtake Drishyam 2 and give Ajay Devgn's franchise a new individual box office benchmark.

For a series that began with a relatively modest theatrical performer in 2015, the numbers underline just how dramatically the Drishyam franchise has grown over the years.