Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn delivers BIGGEST opening weekend of his career with Rs. 174 cr, leaves Singham Again and Golmaal Again behind

Ajay Devgn has rewritten his own box office record with Drishyam The Conclusion. The concluding chapter of the franchise has registered an extraordinary Rs. 174 crore opening weekend, making it the biggest three-day opening weekend of the actor's career by a considerable distance. According to box office data, Singham Again previously held the record for Ajay Devgn's biggest opening weekend with Rs. 125 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion has now raced past that mark by a staggering Rs. 49 crore.

The film opened with Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend to Rs. 174 crore. Bollywood Hungama has confirmed that the film has recorded the biggest opening weekend of Ajay Devgn's career and ranks among the top seven opening weekends for a Hindi film.

The scale of the achievement becomes even clearer when compared with Devgn's previous releases. Singham Again had opened to Rs. 125 crore over its first weekend, while Golmaal Again collected Rs. 87.60 crore. Singham Returns followed with Rs. 77.69 crore, while Raid 2 registered Rs. 73.83 crore.

Interestingly, Drishyam The Conclusion has also left behind several other major Ajay Devgn titles by more than Rs. 100 crore. Son Of Sardaar collected Rs. 66.02 crore in its opening weekend, Dhamaal 4 Rs. 64.35 crore, Drishyam 2 Rs. 64.14 crore, Total Dhamaal Rs. 62.40 crore and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Rs. 61.75 crore.

The jump from Drishyam 2 to Drishyam The Conclusion is particularly striking. The second film opened at Rs. 64.14 crore, meaning the third instalment has delivered an opening weekend that is more than 2.7 times that of its predecessor.

It is also worth noting that Drishyam The Conclusion has surpassed Singham Again by Rs. 49 crore, making the achievement all the more significant given that Singham Again was itself a major franchise event.

For Devgn, therefore, Drishyam The Conclusion represents not just another successful franchise release but the biggest opening weekend of his career. The next question is how far the film can go after making such a spectacular start.

Ajay Devgn's Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend Grossers:

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 174 cr

Singham Again - Rs. 125 cr

Golmaal Again - Rs. 87.60 cr

Singham Returns - Rs. 77.69 cr

Raid 2 - Rs. 73.83 cr

Son Of Sardaar - Rs. 66.02 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 64.35 cr

Drishyam 2 - Rs. 64.14 cr

Total Dhamaal - Rs. 62.40 cr

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 61.75 cr