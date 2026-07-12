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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Evening Update: Collects Rs. 20.91 crore by 5 PM; records 50% occupancy in evening shows on Sunday » Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Evening Update: Collects Rs. 20.91 crore by 5 PM; records 50% occupancy in evening shows on Sunday

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Evening Update: Collects Rs. 20.91 crore by 5 PM; records 50% occupancy in evening shows on Sunday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dhamaal 4 has recorded a phenomenal jump in collections on its third day at the domestic box office. The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 20.91 crore as of 5 PM on Sunday and is headed towards a massive Day 3 total.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Evening Update: Collects Rs. 20.91 crore by 5 PM; records 50% occupancy in evening shows on Sunday

The film began the day with occupancy of around 20% during the morning shows. The response surged significantly during the early and late afternoon shows, which registered occupancy of approximately 46%. The evening shows have grown further, recording occupancy of nearly 50%.

The night shows are currently tracking at around 27%, though the figure is expected to improve as spot bookings gather momentum closer to showtime.

Dhamaal 4 is witnessing strong audience turnout across the country, with most major cities recording occupancies in excess of 40%. Several smaller towns and centres have performed even better, registering occupancies in the range of 50% to 60%.

The widespread growth beyond the metropolitan markets highlights the franchise’s strong mass and family appeal. With the evening shows running to packed houses across several centres and night-show bookings continuing to rise, Dhamaal 4 is set to conclude its opening weekend on a blockbuster note.

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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