The new season will explore crime stories inspired by real cases, with Ajay Devgn addressing viewers on the impact of social media and changing emotions.

Crime Patrol – Crime ka Current Season: New season hosted by Ajay Devgn to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television

Sony Entertainment Television is set to bring back its popular crime series Crime Patrol with a new season titled Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season. The show, featuring Ajay Devgn, will premiere on August 31, 2026, and will air from Monday to Thursday immediately after Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Crime Patrol – Crime ka Current Season: New season hosted by Ajay Devgn to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television

The upcoming season will present stories inspired by crime cases while examining how changing social behaviour and contemporary digital culture can influence human actions. Ajay Devgn will communicate directly with viewers through the season, urging them to remain cautious rather than allowing fear to dictate their response to the realities around them.

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The first promo of Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season sets the tone for the new chapter. It opens with Devgn reflecting on the way social media, the pursuit of instant validation and rapidly changing emotions have become part of everyday life. The promo connects these shifts in behaviour with situations where people can potentially lose control of their emotions.

Ajay Devgn narrates in the promo, “Har zamaane ki apni ek wave hoti hai... Jab humare emotions bhi issi tarah scroll hone lage hain… ek swipe mein khushi, ek swipe mein gussa... Iss hadd tak ki insaan apna aapa hi kho de. Ek aisa apraadh jo nahi hona chahiye tha. Dekhte hain khulaasa... ek shocking aur dardnaak sach ka."

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Through its crime stories, the new season aims to highlight the circumstances and choices that can lead to criminal incidents, while also encouraging viewers to exercise greater awareness and caution. Devgn’s direct interaction with the audience is expected to form an important part of the format.

The launch also gives Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season a prominent weekday television slot. The show will follow Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, from Monday to Thursday.

Produced for Sony Entertainment Television, the new season is expected to combine crime-based storytelling with commentary on contemporary social realities. With Ajay Devgn at the centre of its promotional campaign and narration, Crime Patrol – Crime Ka Current Season will premiere on Monday, August 31, 2026, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Fact-Check: Ajay Devgn NOT replacing Anup Soni in Crime Patrol 2026; to feature as a Special Host

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