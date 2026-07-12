Evil Dead Burn India Box Office: Horror film eyes Rs. 5 crore on Sunday; Rs. 13.5 crore opening weekend on cards

Evil Dead Burn has recorded an encouraging trend at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs. 0.62 crore from its paid previews on Thursday, the horror film opened at Rs. 3.01 crore on Friday.

The film witnessed healthy growth on its second day, collecting Rs. 4.72 crore on Saturday. This marked a jump of approximately 56.81% over its opening-day collections, indicating positive audience traction over the weekend.

Evil Dead Burn is now looking to collect around Rs. 5 crore on Sunday. Should the film achieve the projected figure, its Friday-to-Sunday weekend collections would stand at approximately Rs. 12.73 crore. Including the Rs. 0.62 crore collected through paid previews, Evil Dead Burn is expected to conclude its extended opening weekend with collections of around Rs. 13.35 crore, which can be rounded off to approximately Rs. 13.5 crore.

The upward trajectory indicates that the horror genre continues to enjoy a loyal audience in India. A Sunday collection in the vicinity of Rs. 5 crore would provide Evil Dead Burn with a solid platform ahead of the crucial Monday test.