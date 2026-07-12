Alpha Worldwide Box Office Report: Film grosses Rs. 86.17 crore globally; nears Rs. 100 crores

Alpha has registered a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 86.17 crore at the box office so far. The film has earned Rs. 51.52 crore nett in India, translating into an India gross collection of Rs. 61.33 crore.

In the overseas markets, Alpha has collected Rs. 24.84 crore gross. While the domestic market has contributed the larger share of its worldwide business, the overseas collections have also provided a meaningful boost to the film’s global total.

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Collections

India box office Nett - 51.52 cr.

India box office Gross - 61.33 cr.

Overseas Gross - 24.84 cr.

Worldwide collections - 86.17 cr.

With its worldwide collections now standing at Rs. 86.17 crore, the film will be looking to move closer to the coveted Rs. 100 crore global milestone during the remainder of its theatrical run.