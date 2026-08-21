Deepak Tijori FUMES as shows of his Gujarati film Get Set Go vanish after Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 release: “Just because two big Hindi films released, should we forget Gujarati cinema?”

Deepak Tijori, who ruled the hearts with his performances in the 90s, recently worked in a Gujarati film, Get Set Go. The film was released on August 7, a week before the Independence Day releases, that is, Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. While interacting with the media recently, Deepak Tijori complained that the shows of Get Set Go were removed, despite the film doing well. He further claimed that this was done to accommodate Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2.

Deepak Tijori FUMES as shows of his Gujarati film Get Set Go vanish after Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 release: “Just because two big Hindi films released, should we forget Gujarati cinema?”

In a video uploaded by GSTV News, Deepak Tijori can be heard saying, "We are facing a problem as our film is doing well. It was playing in a huge number of shows. And the moment these two Hindi films (Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2) released, most of our shows simply vanished into thin air."

He added, "Our own state should not be doing this to us. Get Set Go has not been made on a small budget. A lot of money has been pumped and lot of effort has gone into making the film. Look at the making videos of action scenes. Kitna mehnat kiya hai in logon ne. It is not a joke that just because two big Hindi films released, we should forget Gujarati cinema."

Deepak Tijori continued, "There's a rule for all cinemas in Maharashtra that they have to compulsorily play certain number of shows of Marathi films. I request the government of Gujarat to please implement such a rule for Gujarati films. A Gujarati film deserves respect in the state of Gujarat at least. That would give us an assurance to us that at least our film would remain in cinemas. Right now, what happened with us that we woke up in the morning and realized that our film is just not there in Gujarat! It is a shocker. We need the support of the government. Only support in the name of subsidy is not enough."

Also Read: Deepak Tijori shuts down rumours surrounding Rahul Roy’s well-being: “He is perfectly safe and fine”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.