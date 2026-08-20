Bollywood Hungama had reported last week about the screen-sharing issues faced during the release of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2. The issue has cropped up in the second week of these films as well.

Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 screen-sharing fight Round 2 begins: Distributor of Sunny Deol starrer asks for one show in single screens; Toxic’s Wednesday release complicates matters

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “PVR Inox Pictures, the distributors of Batwara 1947, have asked several single-screen cinemas to play one show of their film from tomorrow, August 21. However, the single-screen exhibitors are bewildered by this demand. Batwara 1947 has underperformed, more so at single screens. Moreover, Awarapan 2 continues to do huge business. The single screens wish to play all shows of Awarapan 2 to meet the demand. However, they won’t be able to cater to that demand fully due to the directive to allot shows to Batwara 1947.”

The source also said, “On the other hand, Awarapan 2’s distributor has put forth two conditions. One is that they want all shows in single screens. The theatres have no problem with this demand. However, they have also asked for all shows of Awarapan 2 until next Thursday, August 27. This demand has caused an issue as Toxic releases on Wednesday, August 26. That film also carries huge buzz and deserves sufficient showcasing.”

The source continued, “The single screens are in touch with the distributors of both films to find a solution. The issue is expected to be resolved in a few hours, after which the plans for the second week of Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 will commence.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Preeta Mathur of Jis Lahore Nahin Dekhya fame describes Batwara 1947 as a nice and engaging watch; but raises concerns over Shabana Azmi’s character dragged out: “This doesn’t give a good impression of Lahore”

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