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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Film jumps 57% on second Saturday; crosses Rs. 50 crore mark in India » Alpha Box Office: Film jumps 57% on second Saturday; crosses Rs. 50 crore mark in India

Alpha Box Office: Film jumps 57% on second Saturday; crosses Rs. 50 crore mark in India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Alpha witnessed a healthy jump at the box office on its second Saturday. The film recorded a growth of approximately 57% compared to its second Friday, benefiting from the weekend audience turnout.

Alpha Box Office: Film jumps 57% on second Saturday; crosses Rs. 50 crore mark in India

With this rise, Alpha has crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film’s total collection after nine days stands at Rs. 50.31 crore.

The second-Saturday growth is encouraging, especially after the significant drop witnessed at the beginning of the second week. However, Alpha will need to register another sizeable increase on Sunday to conclude its second weekend on a respectable note.

The film’s performance over the weekdays will ultimately determine whether it can sustain its theatrical run and move towards a higher lifetime total. For now, the Rs. 50 crore milestone provides some respite to the makers.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection , Alpha Movie Review

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