Welcome to the Jungle Box Office: Film collects Rs. 1.54 cr. and jumps 81% on third Saturday; total stands at Rs. 124.55 crore

Welcome to the Jungle witnessed a strong jump at the box office on its third Saturday. The comedy entertainer collected Rs. 1.54 cr. and recorded a growth of approximately 81% compared to its third Friday, benefiting from the weekend audience turnout.

With this rise, the film’s total domestic box office collection, including its paid previews, stands at Rs. 124.55 crore after 16 days.

The third-Saturday growth is noteworthy, especially as the film is now in its third week and is facing competition from multiple new and holdover releases. The popularity of the franchise and its family-friendly appeal have continued to bring audiences to cinemas during the weekends.

Welcome to the Jungle is now set to cross the Rs. 125 crore mark on its third Sunday. A sizeable jump today will help the film conclude its third weekend on a respectable note and further strengthen its lifetime total.