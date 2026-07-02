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Bollywood Hungama » News » Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer sells 35,000 tickets in national chains; set for a Rs. 7 crore start » Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer sells 35,000 tickets in national chains; set for a Rs. 7 crore start

Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer sells 35,000 tickets in national chains; set for a Rs. 7 crore start

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari led Alpha has recorded reasonable pre-sales, combatting the pre-release negativity. The YRF Spy Universe film is looking to close its advance with around 35,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - which keeps it on track for a start of Rs. 7 crore.

Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer sells 35,000 tickets in national chains; set for a Rs. 7 crore start

The film has surpassed the advance bookings of Jigra, which sold 32,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains and opened around the Rs. 5 crore mark. The sales are around 50 per cent higher than Jigra in the non-national chains too, and it's the non-national chains which will take it to the Rs. 7 crore mark.

If the reports land in its favour, it has an outside chance of hitting the Rs. 8 crore mark too. While the start is decent for a female-led action film, it's a long way ahead for Alpha, as it's an expensive film with a budget in the triple digits over and above the PnA. It needs to show a jump in business on Saturday and Sunday, and then show a big trend through the weekdays to emerge as a success story.

All eyes on the release now, as the film has secured a big release all across the country despite competition from bigger films.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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