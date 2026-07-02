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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Day 7 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 5 cr. on Thursday; nears Rs. 100 cr. » Welcome To The Jungle Day 7 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 5 cr. on Thursday; nears Rs. 100 cr.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 7 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 5 cr. on Thursday; nears Rs. 100 cr.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has concluded its opening week on a steady note at the Indian box office. After collecting Rs. 6.22 crore on Wednesday, the comic entertainer witnessed a routine drop on Thursday.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 7 Box Office Estimate: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 5 cr. on Thursday; nears Rs. 100 cr.

According to early estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected in the range of Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 5.20 crore on Day 7. The Thursday collections represent a decline of approximately 16 to 20 per cent from Wednesday, which is considered a reasonable hold ahead of the film’s second weekend.

The film had opened at Rs. 14.80 crore on Friday and grew to Rs. 20.19 crore on Saturday and Rs. 24.55 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs. 8.24 crore on Monday, followed by Rs. 8.78 crore on Tuesday and Rs. 6.22 crore on Wednesday.

With Thursday collections estimated between Rs. 5 crore and Rs. 5.20 crore, the seven-day total of Welcome To The Jungle, including paid previews, stands in the range of Rs. 91 crore.

The film is now within touching distance of the Rs. 100 crore mark and should achieve the milestone during its second weekend. The Friday hold will be crucial in determining how strongly Welcome To The Jungle can grow on its second Saturday and Sunday.

The comic caper will now look to benefit from the weekend jump and consolidate its position at the box office.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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