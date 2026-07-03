Alpha Morning Box Office update : Alia Bhatt–Sharvari starrer collects Rs. 1.48 cr. by 11 AM; Day 1 headed towards Rs. 7 cr.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has begun its box office journey on a measured note. As of 11 AM, the YRF spy thriller has collected approximately Rs. 1.48 crores across India.

The film recorded an average morning-show occupancy of 9.6% across approximately 1,500 shows. Alpha has received a wide release, with nearly 9,000 shows allotted across approximately 2,750 screens nationwide.

In terms of collections, Maharashtra emerged as the best-performing state during the morning, registering around 9% occupancy. It was followed by the NCR region with a stronger 12% occupancy, while Gujarat recorded approximately 7% occupancy. Among the major cities, Mumbai led the proceedings with occupancy of around 11%. Delhi and Bengaluru followed closely, recording similar occupancy levels during the morning shows.

The national multiplex chains have contributed a substantial portion of the film’s early collections. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together accounted for approximately Rs. 94 lakhs, representing more than 63% of Alpha’s total collections as of 11 AM.

Based on the morning trend, the film is currently estimated to collect around Rs. 7 crores on Day 1. However, the final number will depend on the growth in afternoon, evening and night shows, along with the pace of spot bookings through the day.

The strong contribution from the leading multiplex chains indicates that Alpha is presently drawing a largely urban and premium multiplex audience. The film will need a healthy jump in occupancy during the latter half of the day to push beyond its current opening-day estimate.

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection