comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.09.2023 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 OMG 2 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Junglee Pictures and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph join hands for a thriller drama based on true events

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Junglee Pictures and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph join hands for a thriller drama based on true events

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

Junglee Pictures and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph join hands for a thriller drama based on true events

The film based on true events, is sure to inspire the audience and resonate with the deep sense of pride within every Indian.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Junglee Pictures announces its next thriller-drama, to be helmed by the immensely talented director, Jeethu Joseph, in collaboration with Cloud 9 Pictures. The film based on true events, is sure to inspire the audience and resonate with the deep sense of pride within every Indian, as it showcases a heroic story of courage and unity, where both the government and the citizens spare no effort to protect and save one of their own.

Junglee Pictures and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph join hands for a thriller drama based on true events

Junglee Pictures and Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph join hands for a thriller drama based on true events

Jeethu Joseph, known for his ingenious storytelling, has demonstrated his prowess as the creator, writer, and director of the original Malayalam blockbuster Drishyam franchise. Following the unprecedented success of Drishyam 2, he is all set for his next venture in Hindi cinema with this thriller-drama. The film's narrative revolves around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.

Commenting on the collaboration, Director Jeethu Joseph adds, "After receiving so much love and appreciation for the 'Drishyam' franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team. For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances that the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration shares, "We are so thrilled that Meenu brought such an incredible story to us. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.”

Meenu Aroraa, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, shares her enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Junglee Pictures and Jeethu to bring this incredible story to screen. Jairaj Padmanabhan's screenplay beautifully aligns with our collective goal of creating cinema that captivates and profoundly connects, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. While we were already confident in the strength of our story, Jeethu's immediate validation raised our confidence to new heights. When I reached out to Junglee Pictures and told them about the film and the director’s vision of the film, they enthusiastically supported it. I am looking forward to working with Raedita, Mamta, and the entire powerhouse team at Junglee Pictures for bringing our film’s vision to fruition.”

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to headline Junglee Pictures’ big-scale spy thriller opposite Darlings fame Roshan Mathew

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma denies claims…

Jaane Jaan trailer launch: Saif Ali Khan…

Trade predicts that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: After debut with action-packed…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar kick-starts…

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification