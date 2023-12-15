comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.12.2023 | 4:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan to host an intimate dinner for all India Distributors and key Exhibitors for Dunki

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan to host an intimate dinner for all India Distributors and key Exhibitors for Dunki

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan to host an intimate dinner for all India Distributors and key Exhibitors for Dunki
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan always plays on the front foot when it comes to clashes at the box office. When it's game over for most of the actors, it's the beginning of a new game for SRK. Just when the reports of screen and show sharing started floating around in the media, the King opened his pack of cards to score a lead over his competitor, Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan to host an intimate dinner for all India Distributors and key Exhibitors for Dunki

According to our reliable sources, Shah Rukh Khan is set to host a grand party followed by an intimate dinner for All India Distributors and Key Exhibitors, just 6 days before the release of Dunki. "It's a relationship-building meeting, and SRK himself will be attending it tonight in Mumbai. The exhibitors and distributors have been flown in from various parts of India by Red Chillies and this move is a masterstroke from SRK to secure a better deal at showcasing. Right from the national chains to single screens and non-national chains - his team has invited almost every stakeholder from key money-contributing centers," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

In the past too, we have seen SRK's business acumen always ahead of his competitors - be it Raees vs Kaabil or Chennai Express vs Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Doobara - He has always scored a lead in showcasing over anyone who attempts to clash.

The bookings for Dunki will open with a bang tomorrow, with most of the properties opening up their prime-time shows. The excitement is at an all-time high, the bookings are yet again expected to see a solid surge through the coming days, as Dunki is the first union of India's biggest superstar - SRK - with India's biggest director - Rajkumar Hirani.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings ahead of Dunki release, video goes viral

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after…

Agastya Nanda's big screen debut with Sriram…

Safed, producer Sandeep Singh’s directorial…

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma star in…

EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy's culinary venture…

Badshah marks his maiden innings in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification