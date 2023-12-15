Shah Rukh Khan always plays on the front foot when it comes to clashes at the box office. When it's game over for most of the actors, it's the beginning of a new game for SRK. Just when the reports of screen and show sharing started floating around in the media, the King opened his pack of cards to score a lead over his competitor, Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan to host an intimate dinner for all India Distributors and key Exhibitors for Dunki

According to our reliable sources, Shah Rukh Khan is set to host a grand party followed by an intimate dinner for All India Distributors and Key Exhibitors, just 6 days before the release of Dunki. "It's a relationship-building meeting, and SRK himself will be attending it tonight in Mumbai. The exhibitors and distributors have been flown in from various parts of India by Red Chillies and this move is a masterstroke from SRK to secure a better deal at showcasing. Right from the national chains to single screens and non-national chains - his team has invited almost every stakeholder from key money-contributing centers," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

In the past too, we have seen SRK's business acumen always ahead of his competitors - be it Raees vs Kaabil or Chennai Express vs Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Doobara - He has always scored a lead in showcasing over anyone who attempts to clash.

The bookings for Dunki will open with a bang tomorrow, with most of the properties opening up their prime-time shows. The excitement is at an all-time high, the bookings are yet again expected to see a solid surge through the coming days, as Dunki is the first union of India's biggest superstar - SRK - with India's biggest director - Rajkumar Hirani.

