Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 15 years in ‘Daddy Cool’ from King; song out!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back together on screen after 15 years with the release of ‘Daddy Cool (King Version)’, the latest song from Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King. The track features the two actors in a dance number and offers a Bollywood reinterpretation of Boney M.’s popular song ‘Daddy Cool’.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunite after 15 years in ‘Daddy Cool’ from King; song out!

The song brings Shah Rukh and Kareena together again following their last on-screen appearance in the 2011 film Ra.One. The track was unveiled at Meta’s House of Instagram 2026, an event attended by more than 700 content creators from across the country. It is now available on the YouTube channels of Zee Music Company and T-Series.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, ‘Daddy Cool (King Version)’ draws from the original song performed by Boney M. and written by Frank Farian and George Reyam. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices to the new version, while Kumaar has written the Hindi lyrics. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

The track features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor dancing together, with the former bringing his familiar screen presence to the number. The song also marks another musical reveal from King, following the release of ‘Tu Mil Jaaye’, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal, among others.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to launch ‘Daddy Cool’ ft. Kareena Kapoor from King on November 25

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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