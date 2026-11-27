Theatrical cinema in India continues to hold its ground despite the growing number of entertainment options available to audiences, according to Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas at BookMyShow. Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Saksena said the big-screen experience remains relevant because of the collective experience it offers viewers.

IFFI 2026: BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena says theatrical cinema is ‘not fading away’, believes it will coexist with OTT

Saksena shared his views during a panel discussion titled ‘One Film, Multiple Paydays: Extracting a Film’s Full Value’, where he discussed the changing cinema landscape and the opportunities available to the industry. Reflecting on the theatrical business in 2026, he said audiences continue to seek out films that offer a compelling experience on the big screen.

“Audiences today have more entertainment choices than ever before. Yet, the desire to experience a compelling story on the big screen, surrounded by an audience, remains deeply relevant. Theatres offer something that goes beyond watching a film. They create a shared cultural experience that cannot quite be replicated elsewhere,” he said.

Saksena added, “The theatrical business in India is not fading away. If anything, it is finding newer reasons to thrive.”

He also spoke about BookMyShow's role in the cinema ecosystem, including how audience insights and market intelligence can help filmmakers and producers understand a film's reach and reception. According to Saksena, the platform's involvement extends beyond ticketing and theatrical discovery.

He pointed to BookMyShow Stream, the company's transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) service, as another avenue for films to reach audiences after their theatrical release. He also mentioned the Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF), which provides independent and distinctive cinema with curated screening opportunities.

Looking ahead, Saksena said technological developments and improvements in theatrical presentation could give audiences more reasons to visit cinemas. He cited premium formats, enhanced viewing technologies and immersive sound as areas that could contribute to the experience.

Addressing the relationship between theatrical releases and streaming platforms, he said both models can continue to operate alongside each other. “OTT and theatrical cinema can, and will, coexist. While one offers convenience and choice, the other will continue to draw audiences with its scale, spectacle and collective emotion,” he said.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda speaks his mind on OTT vs Theater debate; urges to maintain a balance between story and razzle-dazzle

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