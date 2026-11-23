The biggest superstar of Indian Cinema - King Khan Shah Rukh Khan, returns to the spectacle this Christmas with the Siddharth Anand directed King. The film is among the most awaited and expensive films of Indian Cinema, and the countdown for the release has begun. While the first song, Tu Mil Jaye Toh is already topping all charts, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are all set to launch the second song of King soon.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to launch ‘Daddy Cool’ ft. Kareena Kapoor from King on November 25

According to reliable sources, the second song of King titled Daddy Cool is all set to be out on November 25, 2026. "Shah Rukh Khan is unleashing the second layer of King with a peppy dance number on November 25. There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

According to the source, the second song of King is picturised at real locations on Kareena Kapoor. "It's a Hinglish song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, with the latter being a show stealer. Sachin-Jigar have given their best to give peak songs in what promises to be a new Shah Rukh Khan experience," the source tells us further.

Both Daddy Cool and King Title Song are ready and will be launched in a quick span of 9 days. "There will be two more songs, followed by the trailer on December 14, kick-starting the countdown to release. There is a possibility of the team deciding to launch King Title Track at the last minute on November 25, but at the moment, the idea is to launch Daddy Cool."

King is all set to release on December 24.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan brand D’YAVOL X collaborates with Golden Goose for exclusive collection; pieces to feature in King

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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