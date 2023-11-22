Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire during the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. However, what caught the attention of social media was a viral video capturing a moment of the actor's spirited performance.

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

In the video, shared on X (previously known as Twitter), Shahid Kapoor was seen energetically dancing on stage, donned in a black sleeveless T-shirt, pants, and stylish dark sunglasses. In an unexpected turn, the actor takes a tumble while showcasing his dance moves. Unfazed by the fall, Shahid swiftly got back on his feet, displaying true professionalism, and seamlessly continues his performance. As the performance concluded, Shahid Kapoor appears to be in good spirits, laughing off the momentary mishap. The actor shook his head, acknowledging the incident with a cheerful demeanour, and even blows kisses to the audience, proving that he is the epitome of grace under pressure.

Fans and viewers online were quick to appreciate Shahid's resilience and his ability to turn a potentially embarrassing moment into a memorable and endearing one. The incident added an unexpected touch of spontaneity to the opening ceremony, making Shahid's performance all the more remarkable.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has multiple films lined up in his pipeline. He will next be seen in a sci-fi romance with Kriti Sanon, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Bull, and a remake of the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?. He has also reportedly signed Vashu Bhagnani’s next.

