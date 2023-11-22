comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.11.2023 | 1:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Animal Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

en Bollywood News IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

Shahid Kapoor's resilience shines through after on-stage fall at IFFI.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor set the stage on fire during the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. However, what caught the attention of social media was a viral video capturing a moment of the actor's spirited performance.

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

IFFI 2023: Shahid Kapoor keeps dancing despite on-stage tumble; watch

In the video, shared on X (previously known as Twitter), Shahid Kapoor was seen energetically dancing on stage, donned in a black sleeveless T-shirt, pants, and stylish dark sunglasses. In an unexpected turn, the actor takes a tumble while showcasing his dance moves. Unfazed by the fall, Shahid swiftly got back on his feet, displaying true professionalism, and seamlessly continues his performance. As the performance concluded, Shahid Kapoor appears to be in good spirits, laughing off the momentary mishap. The actor shook his head, acknowledging the incident with a cheerful demeanour, and even blows kisses to the audience, proving that he is the epitome of grace under pressure.


Fans and viewers online were quick to appreciate Shahid's resilience and his ability to turn a potentially embarrassing moment into a memorable and endearing one. The incident added an unexpected touch of spontaneity to the opening ceremony, making Shahid's performance all the more remarkable.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has multiple films lined up in his pipeline. He will next be seen in a sci-fi romance with Kriti Sanon, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Bull, and a remake of the 1964 film Woh Kaun Thi?. He has also reportedly signed Vashu Bhagnani’s next.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor announces the title of his next with Pooja Hegde; to release on October 11

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri…

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Hyundai’s initiative…

Varun Dhawan reveals news about Oppenheimer…

Paresh Rawal spills the beans on Hera Pheri…

Priya Bapat cast opposite Nawazuddin…

ZEE5 unveils trailer of Pankaj Tripathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification