The month of June is here and all eyes are on the big releases in the coming weeks. The promotions of Adipurush, which releases on June 16, are in full swing. Two songs and the trailer have been released so far and the buzz for the Prabhas starrer is strong. The other film of the month that seems promising is Satyaprem Ki Katha. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead and the buzz for it went many notches higher with the release of the teaser and the song ‘Naseeb Se’.

Trailer of Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha expected to be out next week, by June 7

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the theatrical trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha will be out in a few days. A source told us, “The trailer is expected to be out next week, mostly by Wednesday, June 7. The final decision will be taken by tomorrow, that is, Sunday, June 4.” When asked if a trailer launch event will be held, the source replied that there’s no confirmation on it either.

The source, however, said, “The makers are confident about the film and have got a boost with the positive response generated by the teaser and the song ‘Naseeb Se’. It’s been a while since audiences saw a true blue love story and that gives the film an advantage. The casting of Kartik and Kiara is also appealing as both had delivered a blockbuster with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). The teaser didn’t give any idea about the plot. Through the trailer, audiences will be informed about the story and the other characters in the film.”

The source continued, “Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on June 29. Hence, the makers feel that it’s apt to release the trailer 3 ½ weeks before it's out in cinemas. An effective marketing campaign is also being planned so that enough noise is created about the film among the aam junta.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan’s introductory song in Satyaprem Ki Katha worth Rs. 7 crores depicts four weddings

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.