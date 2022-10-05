Apple TV+ has set a December release for Emancipation starring Will Smith. Makers likely to push for award consideration.

Apple announced the official premiere date for Will Smith’s historical thriller Emancipation. The film is set to release on December 2 in theaters.

Apple sets a December theatrical release for Will Smith’s historical thriller Emancipation; watch trailer

According to Entertainment Weekly, The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua, will open in theaters December 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on December 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.

Written by Bill Collage and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation tells the “harrowing and triumphant story of Peter (Smith), a man who escapes slavery and goes through hell and back in the pursuit of freedom. He looks within to his faith and the unyielding love for his family in a deadly journey to reunite with them through the swamps of Louisiana.”

The historical drama will mark Smith's first role since his 10-year ban from the Oscars following his slap-gate with comedian Chris Rock at 2022 Academy Awards event. For the unversed, in Smith walked on stage during the ceremony and slapped the comedian across his face after the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Following the fall out, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Emancipation also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum. The decision to release the film in limited theaters ahead of its debut on the streaming platform suggests that Apple is planning to push the film for award consideration this year.

Per the report, the film has already received rave reviews at special advanced screenings, including one hosted by Apple with the NAACP during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference over the weekend.

Emancipation arrived in theaters December 2 and globally on Apple TV+ December 9. Watch the trailer for Emancipation below.



